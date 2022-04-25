HONG KONG, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, TÜV Rheinland Greater China (TÜV Rheinland) and the British Research Establishment (BRE) granted the Certification of Excellence for net-zero carbon buildings and the Certification of Excellence for low-carbon operations to Luneng Lingxiu Eastern 3rd Block and the A3 Commercial Complex, Lingxiu City in Jinan respectively, which were developed and constructed by Shandong Genfu Company subordinated to China Green Development Group (CGDG), marking the birth of China's first net-zero carbon residential building project and commercial project. On the occasion of the 53rd World Earth Day with the theme of "Invest In Our Planet", awarding of this certification demonstrates that CGDG has actively responded to climate change and fulfilled its social responsibilities. Its sense of responsibility and accountability to support the achievement of the goal of "carbon peaking and carbon neutrality" in China has set an example for promoting green and low-carbon development, and creating a better life.



TÜV Rheinland and BRE Award CGDG China’s first Net-zero Carbon Certification for Residential and Commercial Buildings Respectively

According to a report of The United Nations Environment Programme, by 2050, through direct use of energy efficient technologies, fuel conversion and renewable energy in buildings, the carbon dioxide emission from buildings will have a potential reduction of as high as 84 billion tons, and energy saving will see 50% or more reduction, which together will limit the global temperature rise within 2 degrees Celsius. At present, carbon emissions from buildings account for 39% of total global energy-related carbon emissions, of which carbon emissions during operation account for 28% while embodied carbon emissions account for 11%. As the carbon emission and energy demand from construction businesses continue to increase, decarbonization of buildings should become one of the main ways to reduce global carbon emissions.

At the 4th CIIE in 2021, TÜV Rheinland and BRE have jointly released the net-zero carbon building certification scheme to evaluate the comprehensive carbon emissions of buildings. It is one of the most advanced and authoritative carbon emissions certification systems for buildings now in China. The certification is a quantitative verification and management system evaluation of carbon emissions in the whole life cycle of buildings based on the British Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) issued by BRE, the International Verification Standard for Greenhouse Gas Emission, the Chinese Greenhouse Gas Emission Verification Guidelines, and the domestic and foreign carbon footprint calculation standards for buildings. According to the certification results, the Lingxiu Eastern 3rd Block and the A3 Commercial Complex, Lingxiu City have not only achieved excellent net-zero carbon emission and low-carbon operations, but have been also well recognized in compliance and effectiveness of their carbon asset management processes.

The China Academy of Building Research Co., Ltd. provided energy-saving and low-carbon technology optimization services for the Lingxiu Eastern 3rd Block and the A3 Commercial Complex, Lingxiu City, which designed against the international and domestic green and healthy building standards. The Lingxiu Eastern 3rd Block project has minimized the carbon emissions during building materials production and building construction through the application of green building materials, 100% prefabricated construction of residential areas, green construction management and other measures. By adopting high-performance envelope structure (thermal performance increased by 20%) and high-performance exterior windows (K value≤1.2), the comprehensive energy saving rate of the building has reached 80%. Active energy saving such as central air conditioning through the whole house and fresh air total heat recovery system is adopted to reduce carbon emissions during operation, and building energy consumption is reduced through 100% installation of solar or air energy, 100% reservation of charging pile installation conditions, etc.

The A3 Commercial Complex, Lingxiu City tries to be aligned with international advanced technologies, focusing on all-round energy conservation and emission reduction, and more than 100 green building technologies are adopted such as LOW-E insulating glass curtain wall, building automatic control system, high-performance water pump chiller, heat recover units, etc. This includes comprehensive application of zoning, timing and induction in energy-saving control strategies during operation, thus reducing the energy consumption of lighting by more than 30%. Energy consumption monitoring platform is established for regular energy consumption analysis and continuous optimization of the low-carbon operation system. In addition, it promotes the utilization of clean energy and uses the unused roofs of shopping malls to build the largest commercial complex distributed photovoltaic power station in Shandong Province, which greatly reduces the carbon emissions from project operations.

In the context of China's dual carbon goals, the net-zero carbon building certification scheme fills the gap in the evaluation and certification of net-zero carbon emissions in the construction sector, covering the embodied carbon emissions of building materials, operational carbon emissions during building operation periods (new buildings, existing buildings), as well as the carbon emissions throughout the life cycle of the building, thus ensure that the building achieves the least carbon emissions and the highest resource utilization efficiency during the life cycle. In the future, TÜV Rheinland and BRE will provide customized net-zero carbon emission solutions for more new buildings and existing construction projects, and jointly promote the low-carbon and sustainable development of China's construction industry to contribute to the goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

About CGDG

China Green Development Group (CGDG) is a national enterprise with diversified equity (registered capital of 40 billion Yuan), with green development as the main line. It is committed to creating a first-class enterprise focusing on green industries with green energy, modern service industry, low-carbon city and state encouraged strategic emerging industry investment as the development direction. CGDG thoroughly implements the concept of green development, fulfills the goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, and is committed to building a comprehensive industry leader with green and low carbon as its main business, and building a world-class green industry investment group.

About TÜV Rheinland Greater China

An internationally leading independent third-party testing, inspection, certification, training, and consulting organization, TÜV Rheinland has 150 years of experience and employs more than 20,000 people worldwide. TÜV Rheinland employs over 4,000 people in the Greater China region, and operates in five Business Streams: Industrial Services & Cybersecurity, Mobility, Products, Training and Consulting, and Systems.

The group is involved in all important areas of business and life. This starts with the energy sector and the consumer goods industry, and includes the automotive industry, basic materials and investment goods, environmental technology, trade, construction, aviation, railway technology, the IT sector, information security and data protection, logistics, banks and financial service providers, agriculture, tourism, as well as the education and healthcare sectors.

TÜV Rheinland has long been synonymous with rigorous high-quality testing and certification services and provision of a diversity of professional assessments from an impartial and independent perspective. We provide local companies with one-stop solutions that comply with safety, quality, and environment-friendly requirements.

About BRE and BREEAM

BRE is a world leading, multi-disciplinary, building science centre with a mission to improve buildings and infrastructure, through research and knowledge generation. We use our cutting edge research to develop a range of products, services, standards and qualifications that are used around the world to bring about positive change in the built environment.

BREEAM is the world's leading sustainability assessment method for masterplanning projects, infrastructure and buildings. It recognises and reflects the value in higher performing assets across the built environment lifecycle, from new construction to in-use and refurbishment. BREEAM does this through third party certification of the assessment of an asset's environmental, social and economic sustainability performance, using standards developed by BRE. This means BREEAM rated developments are more sustainable environments that enhance the well-being of the people who live and work in them, help protect natural resources and make for more attractive property investments.