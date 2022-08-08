TÜV Rheinland Becomes 1st Notified Body Designated by DGSM for New Omani Conformity Scheme

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 August 2022 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong has been designated by the Directorate General for Specifications and Measurements (DGSM) of the Sultanate of Oman as the first Notified Body for the new Omani Conformity Scheme. Starting immediately, TÜV Rheinland can provide Omani Type Examination certificates to manufacturers and importers of regulated products.The DGSM, as a directorate under the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) of the Sultanate of Oman, is implementing the technical regulations for the new Omani Conformity Scheme, which came into force June 5, 2022. Products subject to these regulations need to obtain certification from a Notified Body designated by the DGSM. Conformity certificates are valid for one year and subject to annual renewal.Regulated products in Stage 1 cover dishwashers, washing machines, and vacuum cleaners. Manufacturers are required to apply for the Omani Type Examination certificate from a Notified Body. These products must undergo safety and EMC tests, and the manufacturer has to prepare product design and risk analysis documentation.According to UN Comtrade, in 2021 Oman imported US$26.2 million in dishwashers, US$13 million in washing machines, and US$2 million in vacuum cleaners. Implementation of the Omani Conformity Scheme raises the product quality in the market. Stages 2 and 3 of the Omani Conformity Scheme are expected in 2023 and 2024, and non-electrical products may be included in the scheme.TÜV Rheinland is also a designated certification body for the Gulf G-mark, Oman and Bahrain energy efficiency, UAE ECAS & EQM, Saudi SALEEM, Kuwait KUCAS, etc., and can provide complete market access solutions for the Middle East market (Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen, etc.). If you have questions about certifications for the Middle East market, please contact TÜV Rheinland for consultation.Hashtag: #TÜVRheinland

