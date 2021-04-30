TÜV Rheinland Holds "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress 2021 to Boost Development of the Industry during China's 14th Five-Year Plan Period

HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, the "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress 2021 and "All Quality Matters" Award Ceremony hosted by TÜV Rheinland Group ("TÜV Rheinland") and co-organized by the PV Committee of China Green Supply Chain Alliance (ECOPV) was held in Hangzhou. It brought together nearly 300 experts, scholars, and business representatives from the PV industry chain to discuss development trends in the PV industry during China's 14th Five-Year Plan period through a combination of online and offline methods, and to provide suggestions for the growth of the industry and improvement of competitiveness.

Shi Dinghuan, former Counselor of the State Council and former Chariman of the China Renewable Energy Society delivered a speech, saying "in realizing the goals of peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality, the photovoltaic industry mainly relies on technological innovation, improvement of conversion efficiency, extension of product lifetime, reduction of costs, and expansion of applications. In this process, quality plays the most important role as guarantee. I hope the 'All Quality Matters' Solar Congress has a very long life, thereby sustainably promoting the high-quality development of the industry."

Wong Yushun, President and CEO of TÜV Rheinland Greater China, stated that, "Under the global background of achieving carbon neutrality, it has already become a trend to carry out new international cooperation and international division of labor, and to formulate new international standards. China's PV market is going to enter a new stage of rapid development, which will make contributions to the energy revolution in China and even the world. The Solar Congress has now successfully entered its 7th year, and has become a platform for communication and exchange in the industry and connected China's PV industry with the global market. I'd like to thank industry experts, scholars, and partners for your support and trust over a long period. We look forward to working with all parties to help China's PV industry establish a standardized system, improve product quality, and lead the sound and sustainable development of the industry."

Focusing on industry development trends during China's 14th Five-Year Plan period and leading the transformation of the PV industry

Today, China's PV industry ranks first in the global market in terms of installed capacity, technical level, manufacturing, and corporate strength. At the same time, with vigorous development of the domestic market and continuous expansion of overseas markets, it has taken the lead in realizing "dual circulation," and become China's business card in the new era.

In March this year, the ninth meeting of the CPC Central Committee's Leading Group for Financial and Economic Affairs clearly proposed that the goal of peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality should be incorporated into the general layout of ecological civilization construction, and that efforts should be made to build a new power system dominated by new energy. It can be predicted that the 14th Five-Year Plan period will be a critical window period for peak carbon emissions, during which renewable energy will become the main force for power generation. The proportions of PV power generation and installed capacity will hit new highs, with optimistic overall growth trends.

During the forum, Yu Zhenhua, Executive Vice President of the China Energy Storage Alliance, gave a keynote speech on the "current situation and development trends of global energy storage industry." A number of enterprise representatives shared insights on topics such as energy interconnection - "smart energy storage+," evolution trends for PV modules, industrialization and application of ultra-high power modules, the logic of prioritizing LCOE in module design, and quality and risk over the full life cycle of PV power stations. In the two panel discussions, experts from TÜV Rheinland and more than ten opinion leaders from the upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain shared their opinions on the topics of "capacity expansion in the PV industry" and "large scale application of energy storage," pooling wisdom and effort for the sound development of the industry during the 14th Five-year Plan period.

Energy Storage System White Paper 2021 released to promote high-quality development of new energy storage

In recent years the energy storage industry has achieved rapid development, and witnessed big changes in technical routes and market structure. On April 21, 2021, the Guiding Opinions of the National Reform and Development Commission and the National Energy Administration on Accelerating the Development of New Energy Storage (Draft for Comments) was published, arousing new attention in the market regarding energy storage.

Within this context, TÜV Rheinland cooperated with the China Energy Storage Alliance to release the Energy Storage System White Paper 2021. On the basis of investigation and analysis of global and Chinese energy storage markets, it dives into topics such as the market size, technology development trends, application scenarios, and business models of the global energy storage industry, and the quality, safety, and global access of energy storage systems.

At the event, Li Weichun, Global Head of Power Electronics Business Segment and General Manager of Greater China Solar & Commercial Products at TÜV Rheinland, issued the contents and survey results of the White Paper to the industry, helping energy storage enterprises find market positions, identify application scenarios, optimize system design, overcome market barriers, and avoid security risks, while accelerating the high-quality development of new energy storage.

Joining hands with Sungrow and Wanbang Digital Energy to launch "PV+Energy+Charging" Digital Energy Zero Carbon project

During the forum, Zhao Wei, Senior Vice President of Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow"), Zheng Junyi, Vice Chairman and Co-founder of Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd. ("Wanbang Digital Energy"), and Xia Bo, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Business Stream Products, signed a strategic cooperation agreement on behalf of the three companies and officially launched the "PV+Energy+Charging" Digital Energy Zero Carbon project.

In the future energy revolution, PV, energy storage, and charging piles will play important roles. However, the rapid development of emerging technologies is accompanied by huge security challenges. As leaders in the fields of PV, energy storage, charging piles, and testing and certification, Sungrow, Wanbang Digital Energy, and TÜV Rheinland will join hands to launch a benchmark project to build a system integrating PV, energy storage, and charging piles by virtue of their respective technological advantages and market influence in relevant fields. Through these initiatives they will strengthen the idea of "safety first," and provide pioneering and visionary practical experience for the industry.

Bringing together outstanding benchmark enterprises and announcing "All Quality Matters" Award winners

As one of the highlights of the annual Solar Congress, TÜV Rheinland announced the "All Quality Matters" Award 2021 winners at the scene. Through its years of efforts, the award that aims to standardize product quality and establish quality benchmarks has brought together outstanding benchmark enterprises in the PV industry chain. Highly regarded by the industry for its objective and credible evaluation process and authoritative neutral selection mechanism, it has now become a competitive stage for enterprises in the PV industry involved in PV modules, inverters, energy storage systems, components, etc.

This year, "All Quality Matters" Award winners continued to be selected from the four categories, namely PV components, PV modules, PV electronics, as well as PV power plant and systems. The scope of selection was also expanded beyond this with the addition of various new awards, including PV cables, energy storage lithium-ion battery cells, battery energy storage systems, green hi-efficient PV module conversion efficiency, PV power plant EPC service contractors, etc. This fully demonstrated TÜV Rheinland's technological capability and influence covering the upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain. In the end, 31 enterprises in the PV industry chain stood out, winning honors in the different award categories.

Since its inception in 2015, the "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress has continuously focused on the PV revolution against the backdrop of the Asia-Pacific and global economy, built an authoritative communication platform in the PV industry, and witnessed the development and progress of the industry. Chris Zou, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Solar, stated that, "As a leading technical service provider worldwide, TÜV Rheinland is committed to working with industry experts and partners to contribute to the vigorous development of the PV industry by virtue of its nearly 40 years of experience in the PV field and a global service network."