TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong launches China Compulsory Certification (CCC) services for electrical and electronic products

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 January 2021 - In cooperation with the China Quality Certification Center (CQC), TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong has been authorized by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China (CNCA) to provide convenient China Compulsory Certification (CCC) services for overseas clients. TÜV Rheinland's CCC product testing scope covers information technology equipment (CNCA-C09-01) and some household and similar-use appliance (CNCA-C07-01) categories, such as electric ovens, microwave ovens, rice cookers, vacuum cleaners, electric irons, liquid heaters, skin and hair care appliances, power adapter chargers, computer built-in power supplies, display devices used in conjunction with computers, etc.





CCC is implemented by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China (CNCA) to ensure safety for consumers in China. All products in the catalog must meet the requirements of CCC product certification Since the signing of Supplement VII to the Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA), Mainland China has been gradually opening up its CCC market to Hong Kong testing and certification bodies.





From June 1, 2020, authorized testing organizations in Hong Kong can cooperate with designated mainland certification organizations to test all products processed or manufactured in the world except China that need to apply for CCC. TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong has always been a testing laboratory accredited under the Hong Kong Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (HOKLAS), and has signed a CCC Test Authorization Agreement with the CQC. It can conduct CCC testing services for the overseas customers.





