TÜV Rheinland Technical Expert Dr. Christos Monokroussos Wins the "IEC 1906 Award"

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) granted Dr. Christos Monokroussos, technical expert of Greater China Solar & Commercial Products and the head of the technical competence centres for Solar and R&D at TÜV Rheinland, the "IEC 1906 Award," recognizing the major contribution that he has made to furthering standardization in the field of electrotechnology.

Founded in 1906, the IEC is the world's leading international electrotechnical standards organization, responsible for formulating international standards in the electrical and electronic engineering fields. Engaging in committee work helps members proactively master the entire process of related products from design, planning, and production to acceptance. As expert committee members, they not only need to understand the current technical standards, but also foresee their development trends.

The "IEC 1906 Award," as one of the three important IEC awards, was established by the IEC Executive Committee to commemorate the establishment of the IEC, and is used to commend technical experts from various countries who have made outstanding contributions to IEC international electrotechnical standards. It's awarded once per year. The Chairs and Secretaries of the IEC technical committees deliver the nominee shortlist first, and then the technical officials of the IEC Central Office conduct a review and grant awards to winners.

Christos Monokroussos earned his doctorate degree in photovoltaics at the Centre for Renewable Energy Systems Technology (CREST), Loughborough University. He is currently engaged in R&D work in the characterization of solar cells and photovoltaic modules, and in quality management of measurement systems, standardization processes, and reliability of photovoltaic modules at TÜV Rheinland. Dr. Monokroussos is also the project leader for three standardization projects in WG 2 and WG 8 working groups for the Technical Committee 82 Solar Photovoltaic Energy Systems of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC/TC82). He won the IEC's "Outstanding Contribution Award" in 2018.

Having been engaged in the field for almost 40 years, TÜV Rheinland has a team of experts with rich laboratory and project experience in photovoltaics. With its global laboratory network covering major solar centres in Germany, China, the US, India, Japan, the Middle East, and South America, it's committed to providing customers with all-round, diversified, one-stop services to promote the sound and sustainable development of the photovoltaic industry.

