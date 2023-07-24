Tabmeal Aims to Elevate the Dining Experience by Helping Restaurants Bring Digital Menus to Life

Live on Kickstarter, Tabmeal is a revolutionary online platform that empowers restaurants to create interactive digital menus.

Tabmeal, a revolutionary new online platform that empowers restaurants to create interactive digital menus, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

Many restaurant guests are all-too familiar with the experience of showing up to a restaurant and being presented with a QR code which merely brings up a PDF version of the menu. Tabmeal is aiming to elevate that common dining experience with an all-new platform that allows restaurants to offer digital menus to provide a dynamic experience that fully harnesses the power of present-day technology.

“In a world that's saturated with technology, I found it puzzling that we didn't have tools tailored for the restaurant industry that would truly ease the dining experience for guests, especially those with dietary restrictions like myself," says founder Konstantin Vishnikin on the inspiration behind the project. "As someone with food allergies who enjoys traveling, I've always found dining out, especially abroad, to be a challenging experience. I would spend an inordinate amount of time studying menus to ensure they didn't contain my allergens. This wasn't just an inconvenience for my dining companions, but as a professional restaurant consultant, I understood the significant financial loss restaurants were experiencing because of guests like me spending so much time reading the menu."

Tabmeal offers restaurants an array of functionalities, including visual aids for dishes, real-time inventory status, easy menu updating, promotion management, catering and banquet management, and automated menu translations. Additionally, the software equips restaurants with the tools for effective cross-selling and up-selling, all accessible seamlessly through a mobile device. Advanced multi-language and currency conversion features eradicate any barriers often associated with international dining experiences; allowing diners to seamlessly navigate menus in their native tongue and view prices in their preferred currency.

“Tabmeal goes beyond providing traditional restaurant management solutions; it prioritizes guest welfare with an industry-first Allergen Awareness Feature. This patent-pending feature employs a unique badge system to help identify any ingredient in a dish, including all its add-ons. It even informs whether or not a particular ingredient can be removed. No one in the industry has provided this kind of transparency and assistance before,” adds Vishnikin. “By pledging to our campaign, you're not merely funding a project; you're actively becoming part of a global endeavor to redefine the way we dine. You are embarking on a journey with us towards a world where dining out is an inclusive, seamless, and gratifying experience, irrespective of your location or dietary restrictions.”

Tabmeal is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/tabmeal/tabmeal-dining-redefined

About Tabmeal

Tabmeal is a cutting-edge digital service company founded in 2023. This platform, built by hospitality professionals and tech experts, aims to revolutionize restaurant websites and digital menus. With over 50 years of collective experience, our founders identified a market gap and designed Tabmeal to fill it. Our practical and user-friendly features stand as a testament to the perfect blend of tech and taste, aiming to enhance the dining experience while boosting restaurant operations. With Tabmeal, the joy of dining begins even before the food arrives.

