Taboola Selected to Power Recommendations for NBA.PH Portal, Owned by Smart Communications

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, has announced its partnership with NBA Philippines , the basketball sports news portal owned by Smart Communications in the Philippines. Smart Communications is the Philippines' leading telecommunications and digital services provider and through its NBA Philippines reaches a large audience of sports readers in the region.

The new deal is a one year exclusive for Taboola and NBA Philippines that will see the publisher implement several Taboola products including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content and targeted advertisements, to generate meaningful revenue and increase audience engagement. In addition, they will leverage Taboola to power video recommendations on its site.

"We are pleased to team up with Taboola to bring more customers closer to their passions, in this case, bring them closer to even more content from NBA.com Philippines," said Jane J. Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart. "We appreciate Taboola's commitment when it comes to boosting our business - from increasing readership, keeping readers engaged through video content and recommendations, and through insights that can inform our strategy."

"NBA Philippines is a great destination for quality sports news that is built on a well-known brand," said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola. "We are pleased to partner with them and Smart Communications to bring more of their passionate audiences to their pages, keep them engaged and open brand ways to monetize."

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent, News Corp Australia, NDTV, and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy's, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

