Tackling the Country's Digital Gap, The Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics Unveils Free Webinar Series

The initiative highlights over 200 free webinars in 514 cities and districts nation-wide.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Communications and Informatics of Republic Indonesia (Kementerian Komunikasi dan Informatika), through the National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi, is strengthening its commitment to host over 200 free webinar events every week in 514 cities and districts, which will be held until December 2021.



One of the Siberkreasi's webinars involving public figures Dian Sastrowardoyo and Iwan Setyawan, which was held on August 27th 2021.

"By 2022, as many as 12,548 sub districts in Indonesia will be connected to 4G networks. With the launch of the National Digital Literacy Movement, it will allow the wider public to properly reap the benefits of connectivity, such as increased productivity in business, education, and access to information. Our target is 12,4 million people in Indonesia will be digitally literate by end of 2021. In 2024, there will be 50 million digital literate individuals throughout the country," said Anita Wahid, Vice Chariman of Siberkreasi.

Overcoming Challenges with the Four Pillars of Digital Literacy

The National Digital Literacy Movement has four fundamental pillars in their curriculum, they are: Digital Ethics, Digital Culture, Digital Skill, and Digital Safety. By mastering the four pillars, all people, including those in rural areas, will have the required capability to operate safely, ethically and optimally in a digitally connected environment.

Equipping the public with digital literacy will empower them with the knowledge and skills to increase productivity in a digital environment. With the rise of cases such as identity fraud, cybercrime, hate speeches, radicalism and digital hoaxes, safe and healthy internet behaviours must be the minimum standard that Indonesians must achieve.

Therefore, the Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics and Siberkreasi will hold over 200 free webinar events every week, inviting digital experts and prominent figures to share their expertise, skills, and experiences.

Learning from The Experts

Recently, the Ministry through Siberkreasi has held the "Indonesia Merdeka dari Hoax" event to further educate people on the importance of safe online behavior. Held on August 28, 2021, the event invited esteemed guests such as the Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G. Plate, the Vice Governor of East Java, Emil Dardak, and public figure, Deddy Corbuzier.

Furthermore, Siberkreasi has also invited inspiring public figures such as Dian Sastrowardoyo for the event "Nge-Zoom Bareng Dian" on August 27, 2021. Discussing the importance of digital literacy and internet positivity in women's empowerment from her point of view, the event attracted over 25,000 attendees from across Indonesia.

The Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics, with Siberkreasi continue to prepare various webinar and workshop events about digital literacy. Located throughout many cities and locations across the country, people can register to the webinar and workshop events, where upon completion, they will receive an official e-certificate.

Access the webinars through http://info.siberkreasi.id and follow @siberkreasi on social media for upcoming events.

About The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure in a bid to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the wider public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy as a way to elevate the national capability and to further the Indonesian people.