Taco Bell Indonesia Officially Opens Its First Restaurant in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Dec 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Taco Bell officially opened its doors to the public in Indonesia on December 18, 2020. PT Fast Food Indonesia (IDX: FAST) will be utilizing its expertise in developing global retail restaurant brands in the Indonesian market by introducing Taco Bell. PT Fast Food Indonesia is committed to advancing Indonesia's food and beverage industry and contributes to the nation's economic growth by performing a sustainable development in fast food restaurant retail through the Taco Bell establishment in Indonesia.



The first restaurant is located on Jalan Senopati, South Jakarta, a cosmopolitan neighborhood located near the heart of the city's CBD. This restaurant truly captures Taco Bell's 'Live Mas' brand philosophy which translates to 'Live More', as in more fervently and authentically, giving customers a truly unique dining experience accompanied by great food. The restaurant design is modern and features a combination of glass and LED lighting to bring in natural light and give a dynamic indoor experience. What stands out is its colourful, iconic branded tower and a spread-out seating layout across two floors.



The interior features customized artworks and a digital wall. Open daily from 10.00 - 21.00 for Dine In and Take away, the restaurant has a seating capacity of 182, following strict health protocols with only 50% of visitor capacity. The restaurant offers a range of facilities including Wi-Fi, charging stations, prayer room, semi outdoor seating and lounge seating. It features as an open kitchen concept that allows consumers to see their meals being prepared.



This Mexican-inspired QSR from Southern California is ready to serve its specialties to the Indonesian consumer such as the Taco Supreme(TM), Crunchwrap Supreme(TM), Quesadilla, Grilled Stuft Burrito, Naked Chicken Taco(TM) and Loaded Nachos. To maintain the quality of its menu, all Taco Bell products are made with best in class ingredients including the taco shell and tortillas, proteins such as seasoned ground beef, seasoned ground chicken, grilled chicken, crispy chicken. The brand conducted extensive consumer research in Indonesia on what suited the local consumer. "Bell Rice" has been crafted specially for Indonesia, taking into account local flavors made in Taco Bell style. Most importantly, all Taco Bell Indonesia products and ingredients are Halal certified.



Hendra Yuniarto, General Manager Marketing PT Fast Food Indonesia said, "After much anticipation and detailed preparation, we are excited to finally bring this youthful and iconic brand and be the first QSR that serves Mexican-inspired cuisine to the Indonesian market. The new restaurant will integrate Taco Bell's fun spirit and signature food with the local community. The restaurant really elevates Taco Bell's unique and bold character which we hope will foster great dining experiences for our consumers."



"We believe that there is a growing opportunity for Taco Bell. We also look forward to introducing this fun and dynamic brand to other parts of the country in the future. We will continue to review the demand and improve what Taco Bell offers to the Indonesian market," Hendra continued.



Considering that the COVID-19 pandemic still not over, Taco Bell is committed to maintaining its global standard health and hygiene procedures which includes maintaining safe social distancing protocols by featuring a separate pick-up window for take away order, spread-out seating layout, frequent sanitization of all contact surfaces in restaurant, temperature checks for customers and providing hand sanitizers. To find further information about the brand, consumers can visit Taco Bell Indonesia's website



About Taco Bell International



Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the world's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant (QSR) brand. Taco Bell serves made-to-order and customizable tacos and burritos and other specialties with bold flavors, quality ingredients, breakthrough value, and best-in-class customer service to over 40 million customers weekly across the globe. There are currently more than 600 Taco Bell restaurants across 30 countries outside of the United States.



About PT Fast Food Indonesia Tbk



PT Fast Food Indonesia Tbk (IDX: FAST), established in 1978, holds the retail business license of KFC Indonesia, building the first KFC in 1979 in Jakarta. For over 41 years being in fast food chain industry Indonesia, currently KFC owns 750 stores throughout Indonesia with more than 16.000 employees.



As the restaurant with slogan 'Jagonya Ayam', KFC always uses high-quality chicken meat from the qualified chicken processing place, so the produced chicken meat is guaranteed, hygienic and healthy. All of the ingredients and products served by KFC, not only chicken meat, have been certified Halal from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and production process from KFC suppliers is monitored by KFC Quality Assurance team.



In 2020, PT Fast Food Indonesia expands its business coverage by introducing a Californian-based brand Taco Bell to the Indonesian market. Utilizing its expertise in developing global fast-food restaurant chains, PT Fast Food Indonesia will open the first Taco Bell restaurant in Jakarta.



For further information:

Ika Diah Rhanny

PT Fast Food Indonesia

E:



Yasmin, Eureka! PR

E: yasmin@eureka-id.net



Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com JAKARTA, Dec 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Taco Bell officially opened its doors to the public in Indonesia on December 18, 2020. PT Fast Food Indonesia (IDX: FAST) will be utilizing its expertise in developing global retail restaurant brands in the Indonesian market by introducing Taco Bell. PT Fast Food Indonesia is committed to advancing Indonesia's food and beverage industry and contributes to the nation's economic growth by performing a sustainable development in fast food restaurant retail through the Taco Bell establishment in Indonesia.The first restaurant is located on Jalan Senopati, South Jakarta, a cosmopolitan neighborhood located near the heart of the city's CBD. This restaurant truly captures Taco Bell's 'Live Mas' brand philosophy which translates to 'Live More', as in more fervently and authentically, giving customers a truly unique dining experience accompanied by great food. The restaurant design is modern and features a combination of glass and LED lighting to bring in natural light and give a dynamic indoor experience. What stands out is its colourful, iconic branded tower and a spread-out seating layout across two floors.The interior features customized artworks and a digital wall. Open daily from 10.00 - 21.00 for Dine In and Take away, the restaurant has a seating capacity of 182, following strict health protocols with only 50% of visitor capacity. The restaurant offers a range of facilities including Wi-Fi, charging stations, prayer room, semi outdoor seating and lounge seating. It features as an open kitchen concept that allows consumers to see their meals being prepared.This Mexican-inspired QSR from Southern California is ready to serve its specialties to the Indonesian consumer such as the Taco Supreme(TM), Crunchwrap Supreme(TM), Quesadilla, Grilled Stuft Burrito, Naked Chicken Taco(TM) and Loaded Nachos. To maintain the quality of its menu, all Taco Bell products are made with best in class ingredients including the taco shell and tortillas, proteins such as seasoned ground beef, seasoned ground chicken, grilled chicken, crispy chicken. The brand conducted extensive consumer research in Indonesia on what suited the local consumer. "Bell Rice" has been crafted specially for Indonesia, taking into account local flavors made in Taco Bell style. Most importantly, all Taco Bell Indonesia products and ingredients are Halal certified.Hendra Yuniarto, General Manager Marketing PT Fast Food Indonesia said, "After much anticipation and detailed preparation, we are excited to finally bring this youthful and iconic brand and be the first QSR that serves Mexican-inspired cuisine to the Indonesian market. The new restaurant will integrate Taco Bell's fun spirit and signature food with the local community. The restaurant really elevates Taco Bell's unique and bold character which we hope will foster great dining experiences for our consumers.""We believe that there is a growing opportunity for Taco Bell. We also look forward to introducing this fun and dynamic brand to other parts of the country in the future. We will continue to review the demand and improve what Taco Bell offers to the Indonesian market," Hendra continued.Considering that the COVID-19 pandemic still not over, Taco Bell is committed to maintaining its global standard health and hygiene procedures which includes maintaining safe social distancing protocols by featuring a separate pick-up window for take away order, spread-out seating layout, frequent sanitization of all contact surfaces in restaurant, temperature checks for customers and providing hand sanitizers. To find further information about the brand, consumers can visit Taco Bell Indonesia's website www.tacobell.co.id or follow social media accounts Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @Tacobellid.About Taco Bell InternationalTaco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the world's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant (QSR) brand. Taco Bell serves made-to-order and customizable tacos and burritos and other specialties with bold flavors, quality ingredients, breakthrough value, and best-in-class customer service to over 40 million customers weekly across the globe. There are currently more than 600 Taco Bell restaurants across 30 countries outside of the United States.About PT Fast Food Indonesia TbkPT Fast Food Indonesia Tbk (IDX: FAST), established in 1978, holds the retail business license of KFC Indonesia, building the first KFC in 1979 in Jakarta. For over 41 years being in fast food chain industry Indonesia, currently KFC owns 750 stores throughout Indonesia with more than 16.000 employees.As the restaurant with slogan 'Jagonya Ayam', KFC always uses high-quality chicken meat from the qualified chicken processing place, so the produced chicken meat is guaranteed, hygienic and healthy. All of the ingredients and products served by KFC, not only chicken meat, have been certified Halal from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and production process from KFC suppliers is monitored by KFC Quality Assurance team.In 2020, PT Fast Food Indonesia expands its business coverage by introducing a Californian-based brand Taco Bell to the Indonesian market. Utilizing its expertise in developing global fast-food restaurant chains, PT Fast Food Indonesia will open the first Taco Bell restaurant in Jakarta. https://kfcku.com/news For further information:Ika Diah RhannyPT Fast Food IndonesiaE: ikah.diah@ffi.co.id Yasmin, Eureka! PRE: yasmin@eureka-id.netCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com