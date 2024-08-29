Orthodontist clinics in Tacoma, Renton, Edmonds, and surrounding parts of Seattle now have access to a unique done-for-you content marketing solution from local digital agency Search Shark Media.

Washington State-based marketing agency Search Shark Media aims to help local orthodontists’ practices use content marketing to greater effect with a unique new ‘done-for-you’ solution. The company works with a team of professional writers to develop high-quality original campaigns across a variety of formats, including articles, blogs, videos, slideshows, audio pieces, and infographics.

More details can be found at https://searchsharkmedia.clientcabin.com/app/proposal

Search Shark Media publishes across a network of more than 300 high-authority platforms, which each have millions of visitors each month. This strategy is designed to improve the online presence of local orthodontists, while also boosting their visibility for “near me” Google searches.

“We use a proprietary content marketing method, known as Create, Repurpose, and Distribute, to boost organic traffic for our clients,” a company representative explained. “We leverage an extensive selection of high-authority sites, creating visibility that Google simply can’t ignore.”

The ‘authority’ of a website refers to its level of trustworthiness as a source of high-quality and reliable information. While Google frequently stated that website authority played no role in search rankings, a recent leak containing thousands of internal documents revealed that ‘site authority’ is a central component of the platform’s algorithm.

Search Shark Media points out that many individuals who are seeking an orthodontist begin their journey with a Google search, making organic ranking an important part of any marketing approach. By publishing high-quality original content on hundreds of high-authority platforms, the agency’s goal is to significantly improve the organic visibility of local orthodontists.

About Search Shark Media

Recognizing that most smaller businesses lack the resources and expertise to leverage content marketing to full effect, Search Shark Media sought to develop a turnkey solution. The agency continues to explore new publishing opportunities, as well as different types of content, with further updates expected in the coming months.

“This content marketing service has catapulted our business to heights we never expected,” one client recently stated. “We’ve gone from one bed at half capacity to three beds that are almost fully booked, and we’ve had to hire two additional therapists to meet the demand.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://searchsharkmedia.clientcabin.com/app/proposal

