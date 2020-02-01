Taconic Biosciences Announces New San Diego Location

globenewswire
Taconic Biosciences Announces New San Diego LocationLocal Commercial Animal Model Production and Colony Management Services Available to West Coast CustomersGlobeNewswireJanuary 02, 2020

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces the availability of both commercial animal model production and colony management services through a new location in San Diego. 

Taconic can now provide critical drug discovery research solutions locally to west coast customers.  The new space, located on the Center for Novel Therapeutics, meets all of Taconic’s global quality and animal health standards

When providing animal model solutions, proximity to the customer can be an important factor.  Taconic's San Diego location provides several benefits to customers, including expanded availability and increased weekly delivery dates for specific commercial models, additional flexibility in ordering timeframes, improved performance for models sensitive to long transit times, and the ability to readily collaborate with local researchers on colony management programs.  The portfolio of models available from the San Diego location will evolve over time, with some of Taconic’s most popular animals available immediately: B6, RAGN12, and NASH.

“Taconic’s greatest strength is the depth of relationship we develop with our customers in providing the best animal model solutions,” shared Nancy J. Sandy, chief executive officer of Taconic.  “Being in close proximity to the booming biotechnology industry of California is a great opportunity to elevate our relationships and bring even greater value to researchers.”

To learn more about Taconic's products and services, please contact Taconic Biosciences at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immune-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact:
Kelly Owen Grover
Director of Marketing Communications
(518) 697-3824
kelly.grover@taconic.com

Primary Logo

More about
BioPharma biotech drug discovery life sciences research model Taconic Biosciences San Diego Colony Management

TRENDING

Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES