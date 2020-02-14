Taconic Biosciences Expands Humanized Mouse Model Production

globenewswire
Taconic Biosciences Expands Humanized Mouse Model ProductionLocal Production of Critical Immuno-oncology Models Now Available in EuropeGlobeNewswireFebruary 14, 2020

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces its humanized immune system mice models are now being produced in Europe.  Local production provides European drug discovery researchers with easier access to this critical oncology research tool.

Humanized immune system mice enable drug discovery research by modeling various aspects of the human immune system.  These models are critical for immuno-oncology studies, which leverage a patient’s own immune system to fight cancer.  This approach is helping to create effective new treatments against various cancer forms.  Taconic’s humanized models are built upon the NOG Portfolio, a suite of immunodeficient mice that support engraftment and/or differentiation of various human immune cells.  Both the huNOG and huNOG-EXL models are now available for off the shelf sales from local European inventory.  Having Taconic’s humanized animal model portfolio produced proximal to European researchers reduces the transit time for these incredibly valuable assets.  

“The human immune system is incredibly complex and immuno-oncology may be the starkest example of how animal models contribute to scientific breakthroughs by helping researchers understand, and even leverage that complexity,” comments Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial models at Taconic.  "It is only when these great tools are combined with the right scientific expertise do we see success.  Taconic leverages internal expertise plus external collaborations to provide insightful data on these critical models.”

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be 1.8 million new cancer diagnoses in 2020.  Thus, global biopharmaceutical industry continues its focus on cancer, and immuno-oncology specifically. According to a September 2019 report in Nature, the number of immuno-oncology drugs in development has grown 91% just since 2017. 

To learn more about Taconic Biosciences' humanized model portfolio, please contact Taconic at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact:

Kelly Owen Grover

Director of Marketing Communications

(518) 697-3824

kelly.grover@taconic.com

Primary Logo

More about
biotech cancer drug discovery human immune system immuno-oncology mouse model NOG oncology Taconic Biosciences Taconic

TRENDING

Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Kandie can't afford private pre-schools for their kids
Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch
Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
They got a second chance at love, and now they&#039;ve been married 45 years
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

SERVICES