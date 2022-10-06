TAFE Queensland and Cyberbit partner to create elite workforce ready cybersecurity graduates

QUEENSLAND, Australia, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing demand for skilled and experienced cybersecurity professionals, TAFE Queensland (TAFE QLD), the leading provider of vocational education and training in Australia, plans to update its cybersecurity training program in January 2023 to include a new state-of-the-art cybersecurity training facility. The new facility will enable TAFE QLD to address the shortage of cybersecurity professionals who possess hands-on experience responding to cyber-attacks.

After conducting extensive research of numerous other well-known cyber range vendors, TAFE QLD decided to use the cyber range developed by Cyberbit, a market-leading cyber skills development platform. Cyberbit provides hands-on cyber labs and live-fire exercises that provide students with long-lasting skills and actual experience responding to cyber-attacks. The range is capable of simulating cyber-attacks ranging from Trojans to full-scale ransomware attacks.

As the state's largest and most experienced training provider, TAFE Queensland is committed to providing students with the quality, hands-on training they need to succeed in their chosen career while fulfilling the skills demands of the community.

"With more skilled cyber security workers needed to protect businesses in an increasingly digitized economy, working with the Cyberbit cyber range will give students a deeper understanding of the realities of cyber warfare", said Jackie French, TAFE Queensland Faculty Director for Creative and Digital. "Cyber security specialists have become a crucial investment for larger businesses and organizations in recent years, and they are only going to become more vital as technology develops and cyber criminals get more creative in their approaches. By partnering with Cyberbit, we're upskilling students further, giving them insights and experience through live-fire simulations that are as close to real life as you can get".

With the Cyberbit platform, students participate in live-fire exercises in a hyper-realistic environment that includes reverse-engineered attacks, enterprise-grade networks, and commercial security tools – everything they will experience on the job as cybersecurity professionals.

"Cyberbit's unique simulation training will tangibly show the impacts that a cyber-attack can have when disrupting or crashing critical infrastructure in Australia and what's necessary to prevent an attack, ensuring that students leave us with the job-ready skills they need to be cyber security specialists when the graduate," concluded Ms. French.

"We're excited to provide the platform that will support TAFE QLD's pioneering effort in delivering cybersecurity education," said Viki Gaziel, Regional Sales Director at Cyberbit. "Hands-on skills development dramatically enriches the student's academic experience and prepares them with the skills they need for entry into the workforce, ready to make an impact from day one on the job."

About TAFE

TAFE Queensland is Queensland's largest, most experienced training provider. TAFE Queensland (TAFE QLD) delivers the highest quality practical, industry-relevant training across a range of industries from entry-level certificates to bachelor's degrees, at more than 50 locations in Queensland. Practical, job-focused training is at the heart of everything TAFE does. Students train in purpose-built training facilities and all students are supervised by trained and fully qualified staff.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides hands-on cybersecurity education and training and addresses the global cybersecurity skill gap through its world-leading cyber range platform. Colleges and universities use Cyberbit Range to increase student enrollment and retention, train industry organizations, and position their institutions as regional cybersecurity hubs by providing simulation-based learning and training. The Cyberbit Range platform delivers a hyper-realistic experience that immerses learners in a virtual security operations center (SOC), where they use real-world security tools to respond to real-world, simulated cyberattacks. As a result, it prepares students for their careers in cybersecurity from day-one after graduation and reduces the need to learn on the job. Cyberbit delivers over 100,000 training sessions annually across 5 continents. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, MSSPs, system integrators, higher education institutions and governments. Cyberbit is headquartered in Israel with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia.

If you would like more information about Cyberbit, please contact Viki Gaziel at Viki.Gaziel@cybergit.com .