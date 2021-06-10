Tai Wo Plaza Collaborates with a Local Illustrator to Present 'Tai Wo: A Blissful Encounter'

Unique Campaign Features an Exhibition of Paintings Capturing Tai Po Life

Budding local illustrator Carmen Ng brightens up Tai Wo Plaza with watercolour scenes and crossover goodies themed on 'Tai Wo: A Blissful Encounter'

HONG KONG, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a transfer hub connecting Tai Po residents and the rest of the city, Tai Wo Plaza can be a fast-paced environment. To help slow things down and help visitors appreciate the beautiful, sometimes overlooked moments in life, Tai Wo Plaza is launching 'Tao Wo: A Blissful Encounter', an exhibition and related campaign that marks the first collaboration with Carmen Ng, a budding local illustrator who has already exhibited in more than 30 venues.



Bliss overload in Tai Wo Plaza in its first collaboration with local illustrator Carmen Ng, who translates the joyous life in Tai Po into colourful watercolour paintings.

Ng, known for her artistic renditions of local neighbourhood gems, presents a series of watercolour paintings of Tai Po life. Highlights include the 'Bliss Gallery', a 26-metre-long exhibition space displaying Tai Po's attractions, and 9 selfie walls depicting blissful scenes scattered throughout Tai Wo Plaza. This celebration of life through colours and canvas features the little joys and warm encounters of everyday life, with paintings translated into words by trending Instagram writer Evelyn Kok.

To add a dose of even more Tai Po bliss, limited-edition 'Blissful Encounter Stickers' and 'Carmen Blissful Water Bottles' designed by the illustrator are available from 8 June to 12 July by redeeming receipts after spending a designated amount at the mall and successfully registering for a Link membership.

Insta-worthy Tai Po tour guided by photography influencer, plus mobile phone photography tips

In addition, photography influencer Wilson Lee has been tapped to lead a tour featuring Tai Po's most Instagrammable attractions, with foolproof tips for taking one-of-a-kind snaps using only a mobile phone. These photogenic spots include 'Rainbow Avenue', a bridge connecting Tai Wo MTR station and Tai Wo Plaza that dazzles with its deep sense of space -- it creates the trompe-l'oeil of a colourful 'Mirror of the Sky' with just a little Photoshop touch-up. Another spot is the pathway into the West Wing of Tai Wo Plaza -- the 'Canopy Tunnel' -- which comprises black and white vaulted skylights that seem to transport you to a foreign train station. This exotic Insta-spot is best captured with a wide-angle lens to portray the floods of sunlight from the canopy. In addition, make sure to take a full-body photo on the staircase -- your legs will instantly look longer -- or be inspired at other surprising selfie spots, perfect for love birds and besties.

Healing half-day getaway in Tai Po followed by a meal to remember

With Tai Wo Plaza as the point of departure, Lam Tsuen River, the Hong Kong Railway Museum and Green Hub (a centre for sustainable living recommended by Wilson Lee) all make an Insta-worthy half-day trip. Round off the trip on a yummy note, with indulgent comfort food served in one of Tai Wo Plaza's amazing F&B outlets, including Taiwanese eatery Chatpoint, Southeast Asian restaurant Fragrant Leaf Bay and dim sum destination Praise Dining Bristro.

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock. From its home in Hong Kong, Link manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks and offices spanning Hong Kong, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, London and Sydney. Link seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of our medium-term target Vision 2025. For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com/

About Local Illustrator Carmen Ng

A graduate of the Academy of Visual Arts of Hong Kong Baptist University, Carmen Ng is known for capturing neighbourhood love through watercolours and inks. The illustrator held her first solo exhibition, 'Wood Whispers', in 2016 and won the Distinguished Print Award at the 29th Hong Kong Print Awards with an Illustrated Map of Hong Kong's 18 Districts, published in 2017. Ng has exhibited in various galleries and art spaces, and as part of commercial collaborations.

About Photography Influencer Wilson Lee

Based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan, Wilson Lee is engaged in various photography projects, including documentary, architecture and portrait photography. In 2015, he became one of the youngest winners of the Sony World Photography Award (Open Competition). Following the release of the photobook Japan from Above in 2016, the photographer is now active on various social media platforms.

About Instagram Writer Evelyn Kok

A graduate of the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Japanese Studies, Evelyn unleashes the healing power of words on Instagram (@kok.eyelyn) with her reassuringly empathic understanding of human dramas, particularly on the topics of love, life and coming-of-age struggles, garnering a cult following of over 20,000 fans. She is also the author of two books.



Limited Edition Goodies Redemption

Redemption period: 8 June to 12 July 2021

Redemption hours: 12 noon to 8 pm

Redemption venue: Concierge, 2/F, East Wing, Tai Wo Plaza

Introduction: During the campaign period, customers can redeem one designated gift after spending a designated amount at the mall and successfully registering for a Link membership

Carmen Blissful Water Bottle

During the campaign period, customers who have registered as a Link member can collect one 'Blissful Water Bottle' with cumulative spending of at least $1,500 (by redeeming maximum 5 original machine-printed receipts* from different merchants) in 7 days before the redemption using electronic payment methods^. (800 sets in total, available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stock lasts)

Blissful Reward

With any same-day spending via electronic payment methods^ at Tai Wo Plaza and successful Link membership registration, customers can collect one 'Blissful Pack', which includes a set of 'Blissful Encounter Stickers' and chocolate cookies. (1,000 sets in total, available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stock lasts)