Taihecap awarded top place in Qimingpian's "Best Financial Advisor (Comprehensive)" category for 2022 H1

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15th August 2022, Qimingpian announced that Taihecap has won first place in their "Best Financial Advisor (Comprehensive)" category for 2022 H1. Considered as a more wholistic ranking alternative to the usual Financial Advisors' League Table, the Qimingpian ranking considers both quantitative and qualitative data. Quantitative data points include deal count and volume, aggregate valuation achieved from deals advised, and client retention statistics. Qualitative data points include information collected using survey questionnaires, telephone interviews and in-person visits to leading venture capital institutions, private equity institutions and financial institutions.

Qimingpian is a leading business data service provider based in China. They provide comprehensive data, research, and insights covering the global private capital markets, including venture capital, private equity and M&A transactions.

Founded in 2012, Taihecap is a leading investment bank in Asia Pacific that provides financial advisory services to leading companies in the New Economy sectors globally. Taihecap has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Singapore. Since its inception, Taihecap has served over 300 startups. Taihecap's clients include several $50 billion companies and over 60 unicorns such as Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD), Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI, HKEX: 02015), SHEIN, and Carsome. Since 2019, Taihecap has started expansion to overseas markets, some of their clients outside of China include J&T Express (Logistics service provider in Southeast Asia), Desty (E-commerce SaaS platform in Indonesia), Stori (Digital bank in Latin America), ShareChat (Social media network in India) and Lime (Last mile transportation in Europe and the US).