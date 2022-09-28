Tainan City Bureau of Tourism prepares for recovery of Tourism in Tainan

Popular Locations from "Someday or One Day" are set to ignite a Boom in Tourism

BUSAN, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trip Barometer Global Report indicated that 57% of travelers pay more attention to the local history and culture and 42% of Asian travelers prefer countries rich in culture and the humanities, which would refer to cities like Kyoto, Chiang Mai and Tainan.



Exposure from Outdoor Advertisement in South Korea's Busan

Tainan, located in the southern part of Taiwan, is where everything started for Taiwan and has a long history and culture and the City has also been named by Michelin as a "food capital." Tainan is only 80 minutes on the HSR from the Taoyuan International Airport to Tainan and only a 50-minute drive from the Kaohsiung International Airport.

At the end of 2019, the Taiwanese TV series "Someday or One Day" was broadcast in various Asian countries and generated a viral wave of 1990s Tainan. There was a lot of discussions about the filming locations and the Bureau of Tourism used the filming locations to create advertisements in South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia to spark tourism in Tainan after the borders have been reopened.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-zhe said that Tainan is the capital of tourism and the city has been actively making improvements to match international tourism. Even with the impact of COVID-19, Tainan is still one of the few cities with improving tourism. Kuo Zhen-hui, director of the Tainan City's Bureau of Tourism, remarked that Netflix has announced the remake of the Korean film "Someday or One Day." Most of the classic scenes in the original Series were filmed in Tainan and traveling there allows visitors to relive those romantic moments and enjoy Tainan's delicious delicacies. Tainan is an ancient food capital and is rich in history and culture and many popular snacks and tourist attractions have been discussed internationally as business visas are already available to visitors and Taiwan is expected to issue tourism visas soon. The Tainan City Government has not only worked hard to promote its tourism online, but also locally promoted the City in various countries to showcase Tainan and welcome tourists once the borders are reopened.