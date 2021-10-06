Taipei City Government Goes Paperless and Eco-friendly with E-receipt Platform Powered by TPIsoftware

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growth of environmental awareness, a sustainable paperless society has been promoted in Taiwan in recent years. As a pioneer, the Taipei City Government has teamed up with TPIsoftware to build the "Taipei City Government E-receipt Cloud Platform" (https://e-receipts.gov.taipei./TPGovEReceipt/index) across its agencies. From now on, for public services provided by the Taipei City Government bureaus and agencies, citizens can ask for electronic receipts besides the option of traditional paper receipts, which not only reduces the risk of losing paper records and the time it takes to retrieve paper documents, but also serves as an eco-friendly approach against deforestation to save millions of paper sheets every year.

Toward an era of Smart Government with API connection and integration

When planning the platform, TPIsoftware made convenient public services the top priority, and took into account the different business purposes and scenarios of each government entity, aiming to build a flexible cross-unit platform integrating existing systems across the bureaus and agencies. TPIsoftware has digitized the admin process and services, allowing access to 24/7 public e-services anytime, anywhere for citizens. For example, through TPIsoftware's API interface, receipts issued will be seamlessly imported into the e-receipt system backend, which simplifies the administration operations and improves efficiency. Citizens are provided with an innovative and environmental friendly option; with real-time data synchronization, they can quickly check and download the consolidated electronic receipts from the "Taipei City Government E-receipt Cloud Platform" website. For the Taipei City Government, it can also reduce paper usage and contribute to environmental protection.

An initiation to motivate environmental actions

Michael Chang, the director of the Enterprise Digital Innovation Division at TPIsoftware, said: "We are honored to have this opportunity to jointly create this e-receipt platform with the Taipei City Government, the first local government to implement a paper-free receipt system in Taiwan. We have further built an exclusive offline version for this system to enable the receipt issuing without internet access, fulfilling the needs of administrative staff and boosting government operational efficiency."

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said: "TPIsoftware has always positioned itself as a 'digital practitioner' and endeavors to make people's lives better with digital technology. We have exhibited our vision through this collaboration with the Taipei City Government to build an e-receipt platform and contribute to environmental protection at the same time. Although it is just the beginning, we hope to inspire more people to engage in protecting the environment, and facilitate this mindset in both public and private sectors."

Founded in 2005, TPIsoftware is a software provider based in Taiwan delivering one-stop solutions and system implementation services to enterprises in various industries. TPIsoftware specializes in AI chatbots, FinTech, digital banking, mobile insurance, telecom application, big data and other system solutions. In addition to its own product lines, TPIsoftware provides customized finance, life insurance, communications, and technology solutions domestically and overseas.

