Taipei City Government Goes Paperless and Eco-friendly with E-receipt Platform Powered by TPIsoftware

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growth of environmental awareness, a sustainable paperless society has been promoted in Taiwan in recent years. As a pioneer, the Taipei City Government has teamed up with TPIsoftware to build the "Taipei City Government E-receipt Cloud Platform" (https://e-receipts.gov.taipei./TPGovEReceipt/index) across its agencies. From now on, for public services provided by the Taipei City Government bureaus and agencies, citizens can ask for electronic receipts besides traditional paper receipts, which not only reduces the risk of losing paper records and the time it takes to retrieve paper documents, but also serves as an approach against deforestation to save millions of paper sheets every year.

Toward an era of Smart Government with API connection and integration

When planning the platform, TPIsoftware made convenient public services the top priority, and consider the different business purposes and scenarios of each government entity, aiming to build a cross-unit platform integrating existing systems across the bureaus and agencies. TPIsoftware has digitized the admin process and services, allowing access to 24/7 public e-services anytime, anywhere for citizens. For example, through TPIsoftware's API interface, receipts issued are seamlessly imported into the e-receipt system backend, which simplifies the administration operations and improves efficiency. Citizens are provided with an eco-friendly option; with real-time data synchronization, they can quickly check and download the consolidated e-receipts from the platform. For the Taipei City Government, it also reduces paper usage and contributes to environmental protection.

An initiation to motivate environmental actions

Michael Chang, the director of the Enterprise Digital Innovation Division at TPIsoftware, said: "We are honored to jointly create this e-receipt platform with the Taipei City Government. Our exclusive offline version further enables the receipt issuing without internet access, fulfilling the needs of administrative staff and boosting government operational efficiency."

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said: "TPIsoftware has always positioned itself as a "digital practitioner" and endeavors to make people's lives better with digital technology. We have exhibited our vision through this collaboration with the Taipei City Government. Although it is just the beginning, we hope to inspire more people to engage in protecting the environment, and facilitate this mindset in both public and private sectors."

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is a Taiwanese software provider with focus in API management, AI chatbots, FinTech and more, delivering services and solutions domestically and overseas.

