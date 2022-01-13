Taipei's First Ever Double-Decker Sightseeing Restaurant Bus

Enjoy Banquet Party and Room Package Deal While Indulging in a Full Course Meal and a Beautiful Scenic Tour of Downtown Taipei

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The double-decker sightseeing bus spotted in many countries abroad has reached Taipei! Regent Taipei will be providing delicious full course meals on the restaurant bus from today until the end of March, 2022. The hotel will also be exclusively launching its "Gourmet Chartered Restaurant Bus Party" and "Gourmet Restaurant Bus Room Package". Travel through downtown Taipei and enjoy Regent Taipei's set menu for $3,990 NTD per person with a reservation of at least two persons.

Taiwan's first ever "Double-Decker Restaurant Bus" is an innovative travel experience that allows travelers to sit on a double-decker sightseeing bus and enjoy the city's scenery while enjoying exquisite cuisine. The upper floor dining area has a sunroof that allows for passengers to enjoy the beautiful city view from a 180-degree perspective. The car is also equipped with TVs, stereos, wireless microphones and other facilities. In addition to the catering services, it is also suitable for meetings and other small size events.

The "Double-Decker Restaurant Bus" starts its city route from Exit 3 of City Hall's MRT station, passes through Agora Garden, a twisting skyscraper in Xinyi District, then passes through other landmarks in Xinyi District, Taipei 101, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, Renai Circle, the Big Arena, and more. Customers who purchase the "Gourmet Chartered Restaurant Bus Party" for 26 people can order up to $50,000 NTD worth of hot-selling delicacies from Regent's gourmet takeaway platform while enjoying a 2-hour ride around the city with KTV. The "Gourmet Restaurant Bus Room Package" includes a stay at a luxurious room on the executive floor, private butler service, and a full course meal aboard the double-decker restaurant bus courtesy of Regent Taipei. Customers can also sing KTV on the restaurant bus and experience a unique mobile party while traveling through the city. Take in the city views and enjoy quality accommodation with this restaurant experience unlike any other!

For Reservations, please contact ­­­­­­­­­­2523-8000 (ext. Reservation Team)

Reservation website: www.regenttaiwan.com

Regent Taipei Address: No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 ZhongShan N. Rd.

Silks Group Introduction:

Founded in 1990, Silks Hotel Group (the former FIH Regent Group) is one of the top Asia-based hotel management companies as well as the largest and most profitable hotel group listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Group currently owns and operates the international luxury hotel Regent Taipei and five diverse hotel brands: the cultural luxury lifestyle hotel brand Silks Place; the hot spring resort Wellspring by Silks; the art and design focused boutique Silks Club; the crossover urban resort Silks X; and the midscale stylish hotel chain Just Sleep. In addition to hotel business, Silks Hotel Group also expands its footprint in the Food and Beverage industry, operating restaurants in the Taiwan National Palace Museum and other renowned attractions.