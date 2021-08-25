TAITRA: Taiwan Presents Updated Solutions in Building Materials Webinar

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Excellence is the stamp of quality awarded to the best Taiwanese made products and is proud to present the Taiwan Excellence Building Materials Online Product Launch on 25th of August. This event was jointly organized by Bureau of Foreign Trade, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), and Plumbing Association of Taiwan to highlight Taiwan's most innovative building materials related companies.



Taiwan Excellence is the stamp of quality awarded to the best Taiwanese made products and is proud to present the Taiwan Excellence Building Materials Online Product Launch on 25th of August. 10 leading Taiwanese companies participated in the launch to introduce their popular products to the Malaysian market.

Bill Lee, President of Building Material Distributors Association of Malaysia (BMDAM), was invited to give a speech. The pandemic has been tough on everyone, and Lee believes that the technology, which reduces costs and human-to-human contact are going to be highly sought after by the construction industry. In addition, environmentally friendly approaches, particularly in terms of energy, water and material have always been a common goal for the market and Taiwan makers have many products that answer this need.

Patrick Wang, Project Manager of TAITRA mentioned that sanitary equipment is one of the rarely seen categories that has its own industrial cluster in Taiwan. Since the 1950s, factories in Dingfan area in Changhua, Taiwan has been transforming product types to valves and faucets. Currently, over 50% faucets in the world come from Dingfan, making Changhua a key manufacturing hub in the water and hardware industry.

The range of kitchen and bathroom products unveiled include:

JYE LI AN TECHNOLOGY : an expert in the development of automated bathroom products.

an expert in the development of automated bathroom products. TAIWAN SAKURA: the largest manufacturer of gas water heaters, range hoods, stoves, and built-in hobs in Taiwan .

the largest manufacturer of gas water heaters, range hoods, stoves, and built-in hobs in . SHENG TAI BRASSWARE: dedicated to the design of high-quality sanitary products under the JUSTIME brand.

dedicated to the design of high-quality sanitary products under the JUSTIME brand. HERHER SYNERGY: a company with 26 years of experience developed MiniBle Q Microbubble Faucet Aerator.

a company with 26 years of experience developed MiniBle Q Microbubble Faucet Aerator. SANITAR: Caesar has been focused on sanitary ware more than 30 years.

Factories for building material include: