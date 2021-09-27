Taiwan Cement Corporation Awarded at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021 for 'Low-carbon and Safety: TCC Innovative Product Traceability System' under Green Leadership Category

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the tenth Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2021, is pleased to recognise 69 outstanding award recipients and who exemplified determination and perseverance despite the trying times. The AREA awardees have demonstrated relentless dedication to responsible business practices amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, the AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition programme across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. With over 500 winners from more than 19 countries since its launch, the AREA aims to recognise and honour Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and responsible business practices. This year, an impressive number of 205 nominees from 16 countries were shortlisted in the final round of judging and only 69 were accorded as award recipients.

Taiwan Cement Corporation's Award-Winning CSR Initiatives

Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC) is a green environmental engineering company dedicated to handling the complex relationship between human civilization and nature. Cement, waste treatment, and power business - renewable energy, energy storage, smart grid, and high-end battery manufacturing are the three cores of its business.

TCC believes that the act of balancing carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions from cement and concrete production and environmental health are the responsibility and challenge of the cement industry. The company is committed to manufacturing environmentally friendly products through the concrete product traceability system which enables customers to access information regarding the latest inspection reports and progress through scanning the QRCode.

By combining the three targets of low-carbon, safety, and innovation, TCC fully discloses the product information at food safety level for business-to-consumer (B2C) from business-to-business (B2B) communication, improving product quality transparency and extending product responsibility. TCC announced the target of delivering carbon-neutral concrete by 2050 together with the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) in conformity to the United Nations' climate action and aims to accomplish the goal of sustainable cities.

The product traceability system has earned critical acclaim which is reflected in product sales. 555 customers across Taiwan traced products over the system with a 100% coverage rate in 2020. Moreover, TCC encouraged clients using carbon label certified products to apply for green building certifications. The 2020 sales from TCC products used in green building accounted for 7% of the revenue, and the share has been increasing consecutively. The sales in 2021 are expected to increase by 5-10%.

TCC also facilitates production quality control and increases the credibility of the system through its collaboration with Taiwan Construction Research Institute (TCRI) in verification in terms of quality and process. Besides this, TCC is dedicated to responsible consumption and production. TCC prioritised the procurement of Green Mark-certified raw materials which accounted for 37.3% of the proportion in 2020, and all ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants reclaim all water used for reuse and finish the ISO 14001 certification.

The company is constantly upgrading the system's content and even introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to offer quality variation analysis in 2021. TCC is collaborating with TCRI to conduct quality ratings of the raw materials and shipment from individual plants, enabling customers to access factual trends of concrete products changes from concrete use to construction completion. In addition, TCC invested in building a concrete laboratory to improve the technical skills and capabilities of quality control staff and promote the research and development (R&D) of new products.

As for the aspect of low-carbon, TCC plans to apply for the carbon reduction label. The company will continue to use renewable electricity and combine it with its self-developed AI carbon management system to proactively implement the carbon reduction targets. Furthermore, TCC plans to strengthen vehicle management for shipment service and safety enhancement. The company is devoted to its green products with rigor and confidence in the raw material controls and product quality.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards programme recognises and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ .

