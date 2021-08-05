Taiwan Expo Unveiled Today Igniting Taiwan-Malaysia Business Opportunities

Eye-catching 3D virtual exhibition, live for 1 month for continuance excitement

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Taiwan Expo in Malaysia 2021 Online", organised by TAITRA, debuted today, exhibiting products and technologies from 160 Taiwanese companies. The expo garnered attention from over 200 Malaysian business with more than 1,000 registrations for online business matchings. Some of the most prominent buyers include BIG Pharmacy Healthcare - the top three pharmacy chain stores in Malaysia, Intercon - the leading FMCG distributor of halal food, and myNews Retail.



“Taiwan Expo in Malaysia 2021 Online” debuted today. To celebrate the grand opening of the expo, Cynthia Kiang, Director General of Bureau of Foreign Trade, Taiwan (from left to right), James C.F. Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, and Sharon Ho Swee Peng, President of Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre, Taipei sat down together for a “kopi” session taking about the future of Taiwan-Malaysian cooperation.

To celebrate the grand opening of the expo, James C.F. Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, Cynthia Kiang, Director General of Bureau of Foreign Trade, Taiwan (R.O.C), Sharon Ho Swee Peng, President of Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre, Taipei and Sharimahton Mat Saleh, deputy CEO of MATRADE sat down together for a "kopi" session talking about the future of Taiwan-Malaysian cooperation. James Huang mentioned that under the influence of the pandemic and the China-US trade situation, the global supply chain has to be restructured. Malaysia's role as a strong base electronic machinery and semiconductor manufacturing coupled with its key location as the manufacturing center of Southeast Asia makes it an important strategic ally. With that, he hopes that Taiwan Expo will generate greater economic benefits for bilateral trade relations between Taiwan and Malaysia.

James Huang also became the tour guide of the expo, interacting with virtual characters in the 3D exhibition hall.

The new 3D online exhibition hall was designed to give visitors an experience akin to being at the exhibition in person. Interested buyers only need to register as a member of the TAITRA to access the virtual exhibition hall and its features, no different from visiting an on-ground event. In addition to the online business matching sessions during the three-day exhibition period (August 4-6), the exhibition will continue to be live for one month, allowing those unable to attend during the exhibition to peruse it after.

This year's online Taiwan Expo includes a total of ten themed pavilions centred around six major pillars: Electronic Mobility, Post-Pandemic Era, Industry 4.0, Taiwan Lifestyle Products, Tourism & Culture and Halal Taiwan. A series of webinars covering segments such as smart healthcare, smart machinery and Taiwan Halal products will be held during the Expo.

