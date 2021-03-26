Taiwan holds 2021 World System Integration Conference, focusing on AI and IoT to Lead Smart City Progression

TAIPEI, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd annual World System Integration Conference in 2021 was held online and it was the first time the forum was held virtual (offline and online). The conference discussed smart city development trends and brought about system integration international cooperation business opportunities.



The Vice Minister Chuan-Neng Lin, Ministry of Economic Affairs (middle) awarded the System Integration Outbound Award to Glory Technology Service, FETC International, Asus Cloud, AAEON Technology (from left to right)

Industrial Development Bureau Deputy Director General Pei-Li Chen at the address mentioned that system integration has become an important industrial development trend in recent years. Industrial Development Bureau is promoting Smart City and Town 2.0 Project, linking international partnership as the goal.

SIPA "Online Exhibition" Initiation

Responding to post-Covid era, in order to demonstrate Taiwan's diversified system integration smart solutions, Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs works with Taiwan's Osense Technology Co., LTD O'EXPO online exhibition solution's "SIPA Online Exhibition Center" to bring System Integration Promotion Alliance Project Office online. The office provides system integration and offline-virtual integration's new type of service, virtualizing offline business discussion processes. At the same time incorporating AI analysis techniques to see user behavior, leading client business discussions, optimizing exhibition results and increasing resolution efficiency.

2021 System Integration Outbound Award

The award-winning FETC International CO., LTD. Implemented RFID Multi Lane Free Flow in India's NH-44 highway (From Delhi to Chandigarh) project scope includes design, construction, operation and maintenance. Potential markets include all highways in India, state highway and other ETC-derived smart city solutions had successfully been duplicated in Thailand.

Glory Technology Service Inc.'s "Manila Metro 3rd Line Renovation and Maintenance Project" is an example where Glory Technology Service Inc. utilized domestic metro and HSR's data transmission system integration experience to demonstrate Taiwan's strength of successfully sending outbound supply chain system. Aside from Thailand and Philippines, this year they also got India's metro system's project, successfully entering the Indian market.

Asus Cloud's "AI Cloud System Solution" provides cloud AI solutions. It works with Temasek Holdings Private Limited's Certis Group to assist the establishment of Certis Centre for Applied Intelligence (CCAI), research and develop technological compliance and surveillance and AI applications which turning these into business opportunities. Through continuous updating and optimizing AI pipeline automation process to reach low-latency, independence, compliant, simplified data and security. In the future, this successful model will be duplicated to all clients over the world.

AAEON Technology Inc., with integrated diversified sensory equipment and identification techniques, provides road condition detection services, "AI Road Detection System", IOB products and solution through cooperation with international partners from United States and England. By integrating environmental monitoring devices, identification and wireless transmission technology, data such as air quality, temperature, humidity, snow level detection, amount and kinds of vehicles, and personnel will be sent to a control center platform, effectively monitoring environmental quality. This project was based on England's Slough, a system integration solution which is suitable for cities with a wide application scope.

International Cooperation Creating New Game

Through SIPA's introduction 5 MOU were signed. Airtree Inc., focuses on aeroponics technology, including agricultural construction, big data, cloud computing, integrating smart aeroponics cloud solution, signed the MOU of smart agriculture cooperation with America's FiO, which specializes in blockchain technology. Airtree Inc. also signed smart cloud farm cooperation with a Singaporean company, Ochlos. Ochlos will find test sites for Airtree's aeroponics cloud technology for plantation processes.

Chunghwa Telecom and Philippine's Sung Yuen Construction Corporation cooperated to help implement smart infrastructure in the industrial park, including smart monitoring, smart streetlight, transportation management, industrial park management center…etc. Chunghwa Telecom is continuously duplicating this success story to other new southbound countries, helping local industrial parks with smart vertical integration.

Glory Technology Service Inc. signed a metro operation cooperation project with Thailand's CWTel, working to improve Thailand's metro reliability. If the cooperation goes well, Glory Technology Service Inc. will continue this partnership for future bid projects on Thailand's orange line project.

C-Link Technology Inc. signed an "AI Smart Transportation Investigation Analysis System" joint project with NIPPON SYSTEMWARE CO.,LTD. This system will be able to put forward preventive smart transportation analysis, resolving traffic congestion and safety issues. This time both parties decided to use AI imagery analysis to combine monitor and drones for road traffic analysis application.

WSIC is the platform to continuously bring out Taiwan's smart technology system integration to the world. We work towards "shaping Taiwan to be a reliable system integration brand to the world", also "system integration outbound impression", establishing Taiwan to be a "global system integration solution provider" to the world.