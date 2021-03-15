Taiwan kicks off events for Women’s History Month, starting at UN Commission on the Status of Women

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 15 March 2021 - Organized by Taiwan's Foundation of Women's Rights Promotion and Development (FWRPD) and the Mistry of Foreign Affairs, the ACCELERATING WOMEN'S ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT webinar will be on March 18 at 8:30-10:00 am EST.

These topics and more will be answered at the event:

The decisive factor of economic empowerment of women in achieving gender equality and sustainable development

The pivotal role of women in achieving the ambitious promises of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

In observance Women's History Month, the Foundation is coordinating a series of activities in March, including the dialogue on ACCELERATING WOMEN'S ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT. The discussion will be led by Taiwan's Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang, State Secretary to Minister for Gender Equality of Sweden, Karin Strandås, and Taiwan's Ambassador at Large Lin Ching-Yi.

Tang, Taiwan's first transgender government minister, will talk about the country's plan to achieve Goal 5 of the SDGs on gender equality through social innovation and economic empowerment. The charismatic minister will divulge how she works with the government to give citizens the space to be socially innovative.

Ambassador Lin will discuss accelerating equality through gendered public policy making. The former legislator will talk about how law reform can contribute to creating the conditions for gender equality.

Other speakers from around the world will share their experiences in advancing women's economic rights and independence, investing in women's empowerment, and supporting marginalized women to earn, save money, and improve their health and wellbeing.

The 65th session of UN CSW runs from March 15-26. Held as part of the non-government organization forum to the UN's Commission on the Status of Women (NGO-CSW), there will be another 26 parallel sessions organized by Taiwanese NGOs. The active participation of Taiwan's civil society organization in the NGO-CSW forum is an indication of the advances Taiwan has made toward gender equality in recent years.

Taiwan ranks first in Asia for gender equality, according to the Gender Equality Index, and has become the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019. This year, Taiwan took steps to expand the law to allow same-sex marriage between Taiwanese citizens and foreigners.

Due to COVID-19, NGO-CSW65 will largely be a virtual event. Despite the restrictions, the enthusiastic participation of Taiwan's NGOs shows that Taiwan is ready to hit the road running in the post-pandemic race for gender equality.

