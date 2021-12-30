Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co., Ltd Cooperates Launches the 3D Intelligence Surgical Program for Pets

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prof. Liu, I. L. of the Institute of Veterinary Clinical Sciences at National Taiwan University and Prof. Hsu, Chi Pin of High-Speed 3D Printing Research Center in National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, are both dedicated to developing cutting-edge medical applications for pets. The research in the past yielded a rich harvest. They apply the 3D printing technology into practice for education and clinical application in animal biotechnology. Besides teaching and research, the three institutions are going to cooperate with each other to combine 3D software and 3D print technology for pets. Prof. Liu, I. L. mainly researches clinical, orthopedic materials, and medical image processing with small pets. The animal surgery technique is very traditional so far, and it could only use X-ray for the small animal before surgery and execute a two-dimensional surgical planning. It turns out to be difficult for the surgeons to analyze the complete internal conditions of the fracture which in return becomes complicated for the veterinarians to come up with the pre-surgical plan and choose the correct implant for the same. If a special situation occurs on the operating table, the veterinarian can only rely on their surgical experience and the situation at the time of operation creating a list of uncertainties. Sometimes the fracture in the joint cannot be accurately reset, which can affect the recovery of normal functions for animals.



OOOPDS preoperative surgical planning for animal surgery

OOOPDS 3D medical surgery planning software, an innovative technology by Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co., Ltd with TFDA Class II medical certification, will be used in this cooperation program to do preoperative 3D simulation for fracture trauma surgery on small animals. OOOPDS facilitates the veterinarians an easy to operate interface which provides the auto-segmentation of the bones making it easier for the veterinarians to perform pre-surgical plans and design the implants as per the requirement.

Furthermore, combining High-Speed 3D Printing Research Center CAD/CAE specialty with additive manufacturing, finally 3D printing technology would be used to print the actual surgical guide plate to pre-verify its degree of the fitting. As 3D planning has been done before the operation, it can save a considerable amount of time for the actual surgery. It is still rare to combine 3D software and 3D printing and apply on pets. Therefore, two universities are very looking forward to the development of this cooperation program in the future.

Prof. I. L. Liu said, "Applying 3D print technology in small animals medicine can make the complicated orthopedic corrective surgery, which was unable to proceed in the past, become a possible mission. It not only shortens the surgery learning curve, but also the operation time. Also, it increases the success rate of surgeries and helps the communication between the pet keeper and the veterinarian, which significantly benefits clinical medicine." Prof. Hsu, Chi Pin in Taiwan Tech also leads his research team to work with engineers in Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Prof. Hsu, Chi Pin said, "It can make veterinarians and the pet keepers fully understand how they operate the surgery through 3D Medical Imaging Technology. Moreover, it can use 3D modeling design corresponding implants or instruments, and OOOPDS is the software developed in Taiwan and has received TFDA certification, which helps a lot for entering the international animal medical market in the future." Building the surgical resolution for innovation surgery on animals, we expect to create innovative technology of animal caring in Taiwan in the future cooperation. Min-Liang, Wang, CEO of Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co., Ltd., said, "We strive to provide the best solution in the medical sector being it related to human or veterinary. We are honored to work with the best institutions in Taiwan and co-operate to provide the innovative solution and be able to learn and improvise the software which best suits the needs of the surgeons. Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology is always welcome the suggestions from the KOLs from different institutions to provide the best solution."