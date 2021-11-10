Taiwan Plastics Industry Association's new chairman Benker Liao works with industry players to transform the plastics industry

TAIPEI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association new elected chairman, Benker Liao, CEO of Benison & Co., plans to implement three digital transformations, talent training and R&D upgrades - so that to attract more professionals, successfully enable digital transformation, and encourage association members to transform their businesses in the pursuit of creating higher value.

According to available statistics, the plastics industry in Taiwan is home to around 7,000 companies, 70% of which are engaged in exports and constitute the main foreign exchange contributors to the region's economy. Liao said that in response to the rise of a circular economy, players in Taiwan's plastics industry are seeking transformation, to turn plastic waste into valuable green materials.

To cite many examples , Photoply , continues to seek breakthroughs in technology to develop sunglasses that are resistant to infrared rays, targeting functional and professional markets such as medical and aesthetic technologies, and the sports sector. Shin Chin Industrial Co., Ltd. (SCI) , has undertaken a transformation that has allowed it to produce high-value products and enter the automotive lighting market, focusing on specific niches such as industrial engineering and agricultural vehicles. Long Team Industrial Co., Ltd. , relying on its strong technological and digital abilities, has continuously pushed the development in terms of innovation, and has upgraded its plastic molds processes through application of the latest technologies.

T.E Packaging & Gift Mfg. Inc. has invested in organic films research and bags with a low carbon footprint, and in the development of recyclable and environmentally friendly packaging materials. The firm has launched a 100% plastic-free zipper bag. In order to keep pace with the green trend, Jiafenz Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. the company has recycled a large amount of plastic waste, by converting it into recyclable plastic pellets and decomposable plastic pellets through a recycling process, then combining them with raw materials, to achieve a green circular economy with reduced use of plastics.

Sunwell Global , which has specialized in the production of packaging containers for over 40 years, has successfully produced products made of PSP, HIPS, PET, EPS, EPP, PP, OPS, paper and other environmentally-friendly recyclable materials. New Particle Chemical Colors Corp. has launched the world's first set of color swatches for plastics meeting international standards.

https://reurl.cc/DZDVq6