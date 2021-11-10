Taiwan Plastics Industry Association's new chairman Benker Liao works with industry players to transform the plastics industry

TAIPEI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association new elected chairman, Benker Liao, CEO of Benison & Co., plans to implement three digital transformations, talent training and R&D upgrades - so that to attract more professionals, successfully enable digital transformation, and encourage association members to transform their businesses in the pursuit of creating higher value.

According to available statistics, the plastics industry in Taiwan is home to around 7,000 companies, 70% of which are engaged in exports and constitute the main foreign exchange contributors to the region's economy. Special functional films for equipment used in the global electronic information industry and for medical devices as well as for environmentally friendly clothing, and they are also key foreign exchange contributors.

However, in order to address issues including environmental sustainability globally and talent shortages that challenge the future development of the island's plastics industry, the industry is actively undertaking a sector-wide transformation.

The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association said that in 2018 plastic waste was added through an amendment to the United Nations Basel Convention, resulting in its disposal anywhere worldwide being subject to stricter standards.

With the trend of environmental protection gaining traction globally, countries are committed to more aggressive carbon reduction targets and are taking actions to achieve them. The US, China, Japan, South Korea and several European countries have announced their zero-carbon programs, and, as a result, environmentally friendly materials are bound to become the accepted norm in the future.

As an illustration, Chi Meng Industry Co., Ltd, a global specialized manufacturer of rubber and plastic bun foams, has upgraded its equipment and developed recycling technologies, which can recycle foam board scraps. In addition,Chi-Meng has undertaken research to make improvements such as the unique KNOWHOW, which creates the foam by way of peroxide vulcanization, which not only replaces the traditional sulfur vulcanized EPDM foam, is also equipped with both excellent resistance to chemicals and insulation by semiconductor and electronics manufacturers.

The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association stressed that the plastics industry must move toward high-value and value-added materials. After taking office, Benker will do his best to guide association members towards high-value manufacturing, by abandoning the traditional manufacturing mindset. Industry players can only upgrade their businesses if they can truly embrace an enterprise-wide transformation.

