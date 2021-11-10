Taiwan Plastics Industry Association's new chairman Benker Liao works with industry players to transform the plastics industry

TAIPEI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association new elected chairman, Benker Liao, CEO of Benison & Co., plans to implement three digital transformations, talent training and R&D upgrades - so that to attract more professionals, successfully enable digital transformation, and encourage association members to transform their businesses in the pursuit of creating higher value.

According to available statistics, the plastics industry in Taiwan is home to around 7,000 companies, 70% of which are engaged in exports and constitute the main foreign exchange contributors to the region's economy. Special functional films for equipment used in the global electronic information industry and for medical devices as well as for environmentally friendly clothing, and they are also key foreign exchange contributors.

However, in order to address issues including environmental sustainability globally and talent shortages that challenge the future development of the island's plastics industry, the industry is actively undertaking a sector-wide transformation.

The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association said that in response to the rise of a circular economy, players in Taiwan's plastics industry are seeking transformation, to turn plastic waste into valuable green building materials or repurpose them for applications with higher value.

To cite an example, Coating P. Materials Co., Ltd. (CPMC), which supplies nearly half of the world's plastic materials, has developed bio-based TPU, bio-based PU and bio-based POLYOL over recent years, in a move to change the production model in which plastic is made from fossil fuels and to incorporate the concept of sustainable recycling into product design. Inm Bem Industrial Co.,Ltd (IBI) , a 40 years-old manufacturer, produces a recyclable, environmentally friendly and economic "plastic wood material" from semiconductor scraps and discarded plastic containers through a special formulation and process. The material can be 100% recycled.

Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd. (GRECO) developed a water-based PU adhesive, high value-added TPU resins and high elasticity ETPU, replacing the metal-LFRT, PUR and dry film photoresists, and has established a global presence to serve customers worldwide. Frank & Associated Plastic Co., Ltd. (FAP) is no longer producing thermosetting plastics, and, in its place, has developed UV-resistant weathering materials, halogen-free easy-tear materials which reduce marine and environmental pollution, and decomposable plastic film which passes DIN and BPI certifications.

