Taiwan's ARTC to Debut Major Autonomous Technology Breakthroughs in 2022 TIE, Taiwan Expo USA 2022

ARTC's autonomous driving achievements to be simultaneously showcased in Taiwan, U.S.

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC) is scheduled to showcase five major breakthroughs in its "ADAS Level 3 Integrated Technology" developed in tandem with the industry, simultaneously at the 2022 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) in Taiwan and Taiwan EXPO USA 2022 in the U.S. on October 13-15. An online seminar will be held on October 14 to share the technical achievements.



Taiwan’s Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC) is showcased five major breakthroughs in its “ADAS Level 3 Integrated Technology” developed in tandem with the industry, simultaneously at the 2022 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) in Taiwan and Taiwan EXPO USA 2022 in US Washington, D.C. from October 12 to 14.

The five major breakthroughs include perception, connected, positioning, decision-making, and verify technology, according to ARTC, the most important transportation vehicle R&D hub on the island supported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

ARTC will also lead a group of supply-chain partners of the homegrown autonomous e-shuttle WinBus and smart e-bus to explore the U.S. autonomous driving and EV market.

Technology Breakthroughs Drive Level 3 Commercialization

ARTC and local partners debuted Taiwan's first homegrown mini electric autonomous shuttle-bus, the WinBus, in 2019. In cooperation with local governments, WinBus has been in operation to provide tourist shuttle and riding-experience services for more than 6,000 km.

ARTC has transferred its autonomous-driving technologies to local companies, helping them rapidly build up needed technology expertise; while also set up a joint venture will kick off operation in late October, the Optimal Mobility Intelligence Co., Ltd. (Optimal MI), with OPTIMAL Group of the U.S., an electric commercial-vehicle manufacturer.

Integrated Level 3 Technologies to Explore U.S. Market

The outstanding breakthroughs in ARTC's "ADAS Level 3 Integrated Technology" will also be exhibited at the Taiwan EXPO USA 2022 in Washington, D.C. from October 12 to 14.

During the event, ranking Taiwanese government officials and ARTC general manager will jointly introduce the ADAS and ADS solutions developed by the WinBus supply-chain to the U.S. market.

