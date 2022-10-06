Taiwan's Electricity Management Systems to facilitate the Net-Zero Targets and the Green Supply Chain Opportunities Worldwide

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fight against climate change, the transition to net-zero emissions has become the focus of the global green supply chain. Creating a path to net-zero emissions is a crucial issue for the environment and the economy. To this end, the government of Taiwan has partnered with R&D institutions like Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and enterprises across various industry sectors to be in line with the global green supply chain initiative. Taiwan develops an ICT-enabled electricity management system (EMS) to create solutions with higher efficiency, greater carbon reduction, and a smarter way of managing carbon footprints by visualizing electricity consumption patterns for maximizing the utility of electricity.

In 2021, Malaysia pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and initiated the 2022-2035 Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER). Focusing on low-carbon energy transition, Malaysia aims to reach 40% in renewable energy capacity, reduce 50% of coal-fired generation capacity as well as 35% of the overall CO 2 emissions compared to 2005 levels by 2035. Malaysia has put forward several measures such as expanding distributed renewable energy generation and up-and-coming energy storage and electric vehicle charging, which will drive enormous business opportunities for EMS suppliers.

With major IC design and ICT R&D capabilities, Taiwan provides a complete supply chain and comprehensive system integration service for EMS on load monitoring, intelligent optimization, and value creation. Going forward, Taiwan hopes to form partnerships with public and private entities in Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries for smart grid strategies and shared experience of achieving net-zero emissions.

Taiwan is capable of providing solutions for smart load monitoring. Advantech's WISE-iEMS for instance is based on rapid data transmission of edge-gateway from monitoring meters to cloud, WISE iEMS configures in a low-code manner to meet the requirements of complex power management analysis. Advantech's solutions with measurement, analysis, and control fully comprehend and optimize electricity consumption and demand response and benefit from time-of-use electricity billing.

Taiwan has established practical application of all-around energy IoT solutions, using sensing and communication technology to connect various devices to realize virtual power plants (VPP) for the sustainable development of energy and the environment. DeltaGrid EM from Delta Electronics company, for instance, is designed to track and visualize energy-saving and carbon emissions, simultaneously coordinate control of photovoltaic systems, electric vehicle charging stations, as well energy storage systems to integrate and optimize electricity efficiency, also offers a one-stop service for design, manufacturing to O&M integration. NextDrive provides a powerful AI-based prediction for end-users electricity consumption. It provides a solution that automatically regulates the electricity demand of venues and charge/discharge energy storage batteries to meet the contract electricity capacity. NextDrive has built Taiwan's first VPPs for campuses and enterprises. NextDrive also assists its clients to participate in the Electricity Trading market to achieve company ESG goals.

Taiwan has been playing a leading role in the global supply chains for semiconductor chips and ICT, which is capable of offering a comprehensive and high-quality EMS integrated platform service. Taiwan continues to help companies by EMS to enhance their competitiveness and work together to create green supply chain business opportunities. TechNews has released a new Taiwan's EMS industry video on YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/37wYeqZEd2c.