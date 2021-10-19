Taiwan's Government-backed AI Company iKala Supports Japanese Brands Succeed in Taiwan with Data-driven Influencer Marketing

TAIPEI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iKala , Asia's leading Human-Centered AI company headquartered in Taiwan, announced plans to expand its footprint in Japan at today's Taiwan NEXT BIG Award Ceremony while receiving the honour from President Tsai Ing-Wen. With its data-driven AI influencer marketing service KOL Radar , iKala aims to enable Japanese brands and D2C companies to accelerate their cross-border marketing efforts in the Taiwan market.



iKala Co-Founder & CEO Sega Cheng Received An Honour from President Tsai Ing-Wen at The Taiwan NEXT BIG Award Ceremony Today

The ability to innovate through digital technologies and reinvent social marketing strategies with influencers reached a new level of urgency in Japan and Taiwan after COVID-19. According to Influencer MarketingHub, the influencer marketing industry is set to grow to approximately $13.8 Billion in 2021, and 75% of companies with a standalone budget for content marketing will dedicate a portion to influencer marketing this year.

"Japan has long been one of Taiwan's most important trade and investment partners. With high cultural familiarity and social media penetration, hiring influencers is a great way to help Japanese brands take off their marketing efforts and build trust with Taiwanese consumers," said Sega Cheng, Co-Founder & CEO, iKala. "Our vision is to organize the world's influencer information with AI and use a data-driven approach to help businesses make an impact with effective influencer marketing. We're thrilled to open our Tokyo office and dedicate ourselves to helping more Japanese brands succeed in Taiwan."

According to Nielsen, almost 75% of Taiwanese consumers' buying decisions will be influenced by KOLs. iKala KOL Radar's data shows that the top five popular social content types in Taiwan are Food, Travel, Makeup, Gaming and Outfit & Fashion. Consumers want to see these services and products every day when browsing through their social media accounts. It offers an excellent opportunity for brands to start the conversation and build trust with influencer marketing.

With the rise of micro and nano influencers in these two years, influencer marketing has evolved and became more complex in finding the right KOLs, developing effective content and evaluating the results. iKala's KOL Radar is Taiwan's first AI KOL data marketing platform that integrated real-time data analysis, a recommendation engine, and a full-scale service team to smoothly help brands land in Taiwan. KOL Radar now has over 55,000 Taiwanese influencer data.

iKala has established an office in Tokyo with the launch of iKala KOL Radar in Japan. The company is committed to reinventing how Japanese brands and companies use KOLs and boost their cross-border marketing efforts and sales performance with effective influencer marketing programs for awareness building and sales conversion. iKala will roll out more consumer analytic and MarTech solutions to Japan in the near future.

