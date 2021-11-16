Taiwan's smart agriculture shows results, will cooperate with Southeast Asian countries in the future

TAIPEI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Information Industry, Taiwan (III) has successfully proposed to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2021: "Leverage Digital Twin Technology to Enhance Supply Chain Productivity for Resilient Economy" with the support of seven member economies. In cooperation with the Asia Taiwanese Chambers Of Commerce, a demonstration site presentation was held in Changhua, Taiwan, on November 10, to introduce the digital twin technology of smart farms to Taiwanese businessmen from eight Southeast Asian countries in the hope of introducing them to Southeast Asian countries.



Members of Asia Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce visited Smart Farm

III uses digital twin technology to improve the production efficiency of agriculture and fisheries by up to 30%, hoping to help the Asia Pacific region improve existing agriculture and fisheries technologies and systems through experience sharing, to enhance supply chain productivity and efficiency, and increase profitability in the post-epidemic era. The digital twin technology showcased was also awarded the 2019 R&D 100 Awards, which is known as the Oscars of the technology industry.

Taiwan's agricultural technology is world-renowned, but due to the manpower gap, the government is actively introducing smart agriculture solutions through technology applications. However, the introduction of technology is an unaffordable cost for Taiwan's agriculture, as 80% of the industry is dominated by small farmers. For this reason, with the support from the government of Taiwan, the III team has assisted smart farmers to develop accurate digital decision-making production management by combining human intelligence (HI) and artificial intelligence (AI) with "digital twin technology" to improve production efficiency by 30%.

The application of digital twin technology to agriculture helps small farmers digitize and accumulate their experience, and through the interaction of group experience and artificial intelligence, agricultural techniques can be refined to solve the greatest challenge of agricultural wisdom transmission and sustainable development. Through the introduction of the "digital twin of intelligent agriculture" technology, farmers can choose the modification of equipment parameters based on their experience and on-site observation, and can also make the best judgment by simulating the prediction before modification. In the digital bilocation technology, the AI will also dynamically learn the farmers' experience and knowledge to achieve the effect of collaborative operation and decision optimization. In the future, we hope to expand to Southeast Asian countries.