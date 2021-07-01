Taiwantrade.com showcases popular Taiwanese food, beverage, and pineapple products

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 July 2021 - Taiwantrade.com is showcasing a popular range of Taiwanese foods, beverages, and pineapple products for buyers in Southeast Asia starting 29 June through to 29 July. Among the featured products will be plant-based meats, Asian style sauces, bubble tea ingredients, and an assortment of pineapples snacks and drinks.









With the ongoing pandemic and cities under lockdown, the showcase offers a great variety of food and beverage ideas for home cooking. For example, the canned plant-based offers from CHEN SHIN FOOD include mock chicken and braised tofu for vegan cooking. LI CHENG BIOLOGICAL supplies DIY bubble tea kits that include all the necessities to make a cup of delicious bubble tea in just 3 minutes. JIN HONG SUGAR is the expert of flavorful sugars. Add some Taiwan dark brown sugar or white gourd tea brick into boiled water to create a pot of sweet drink instantly. The BBQ tomato flavored potato strip chips and pepper squid chips from KAKA FOOD are also highly popular. In addition to chips, the iconic Taiwan fresh pineapple or pineapple cakes are among the favorites of foodies worldwide. This incredible lineup of offers and more are available for buyers right now on pineapple.taiwantrade.com .

Benefiting from the years of exporting experience and an advanced agri-tech sector, Taiwan fruit traders can supply fresh pineapples to multiple countries, including Singapore, Canada, Japan, and Australia. The most popular Taiwan pineapple in the world market is the Gold Diamond variety, also known as the Tainung No. 17.

Taiwantrade.com is home to over 70,000 excellent Taiwanese suppliers offering 660,000 product catalogs.









