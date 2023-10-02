Take a Bite out of Thirst with the SHARKBITE HYDRATION Beverage System

Live on Kickstarter, SHARKBITE HYDRATION is a game-changing way to take a bite out of dehydration.

—

Sharkbite Hydration, a revolutionary new hydration solution aimed at quenching thirst, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

Sharkbite Hydration, a dynamic and innovative hydration drinks company, is making waves in the sports nutrition industry. Designed for adrenaline seekers and sports enthusiasts, Sharkbite Hydration is set to redefine the way athletes and active individuals fuel their bodies.

“The inspiration behind creating Sharkbite Hydration was to address the inconvenience people face in obtaining electrolytes in their daily lives,” says founder and CEO Ed Bedford. “This project was born out of a desire to offer a convenient and efficient solution to the hydration needs of individuals, making it easier for them to maintain their electrolyte balance and overall well-being.”

Sharkbite Hydration’s secret to hydration lies in its portable electrolyte stick packs. Unlike traditional sports drinks which are packed with artificial flavors and sweeteners, Sharkbite Hydration’s powder formula utilizes only essential electrolytes with 100% natural flavors and colors. The result is a refreshing and revitalizing experience for those who demand more from their beverages.

Complementing these hydration stick packs is the Sharkbite Hydration water bottle— a reusable liquid container that has been seamlessly designed to integrate with the Sharkbite Hydration electrolyte stick packs. Users simply drop in a stick pack, twist the lid, and the powder formula is automatically released and ready to be shaken and enjoyed. The result is a convenient and mess-free way to quickly rehydrate anytime, anywhere.

“In a world where pushing physical limits is the norm, staying properly hydrated is key to peak performance and overall well-being. Sharkbite Hydration understands the unique needs of sports enthusiasts and fitness fanatics, offering a cutting-edge hydration solution that empowers individuals to perform at their best wherever they are,” adds Bedford

Sharkbite Hydration is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/sharkbite/sharkbite-hydration

About Sharkbite Hydration

Sharkbite Hydration is an adrenaline-fueled drinks company with a deep-rooted passion for extreme sports and adventure. Born from the exhilaration of pushing physical limits, we recognized a critical need in the world of sports—the essential requirement for efficient hydration and electrolyte replenishment during high-intensity activities.

For more information on Sharkbite Hydration please visit sharkbitehydration.com

