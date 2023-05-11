Take Care International Foundation launches the event - 100 Most Inspiring Startup 2023

Take Care International Foundation has successfully launched the 100 Most Inspiring Startup 2023 event in Dubai, attended by renowned entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The event recognizes 100 promising startups that have demonstrated outstanding achievements and aims to provide them with exposure, and networking opportunities.

The Take Care International Foundation (TCIF) takes immense pleasure in having successfully inaugurated the most anticipated event 100 Most Inspiring Startup 2023 on 15th April 2023 in Dubai, U.A.E. The event was graced by the presence of several renowned entrepreneurs and industry leaders, including Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, the founder of TCIF and a widely recognized philanthropist dedicated to the development of society.

The event was launched by Dr. Paul Prabahar- President – Tamil Entrepreneurs and Professionals Associates U.A.E., Mr. Abdulla Salem Al Suwaidi – Senior General Manager, Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation, Dubai. Mr. Hamed Ghasemi – Vice Chairman and Co-Founder FMI, Dr. Mustafa Saasa – Chairman, Raj Group of Companies and Mr. Gokul, MD. SME Contracting Co. LLC.

It was also attended by distinguished personalities including Mrs. Maryam Kabir – Financial Advisor, SME Group of Companies, Dr. Elango Rengasamy – Associate Dean, GBS Dubai, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai, Mr. Amer Almarzooqui and Mr. Ahmad Al Rafiee.

Dr. Ibrahim has pioneered various humanitarian events such as ‘Pride of Humanity’ in Malaysia, recognizing philanthropists who are working for the betterment of tomorrow. ‘Kings of Brands’ is a business summit that he organized in India to congratulate top brands for their perseverance in always bringing the best for their customers and always being the best at what they do. In addition, he earned a Guinness World Record for his efforts in promoting organic farming in India by organizing the world's largest seedlings transplanting activity, demonstrating his commitment to social responsibility.

Together with Ma. Subramanian, the health minister of Tamil Nadu, he had launched a project to provide cost-free branding services to young startups in India. Dr. Ibrahim has already made his mark in the UAE as a branding partner, taking part in a unique tribute to the nation along with the employees of a UAE-based company by playing the national anthem using factory tools.

In line with his vision, Dr. Ibrahim conceptualized the 100 Most Inspiring Startup 2023 to showcase budding entrepreneurs around the world. The event will recognise 100 promising startups of the year that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their respective fields and have the potential to make a significant impact on society. The event will open new gates of opportunities for Startup Companies to gain exposure, build networks with industry leaders and help them gain a great deal of valuable insight to grow and evolve further in the future.

Dr. Ibrahim believes that the mission of TCIF, as a non-profit organization, is to foster a spirit of collaboration and inclusivity, bringing together people from diverse business streams to work together towards a common goal of advancing the society.

The 100 Most Inspiring Startup event is a unique opportunity for startup businesses to showcase their achievements and gain recognition. Participants from India, UAE, Malaysia, and other countries across the globe are expected to attend this hybrid event, both virtually and in-person.

