“Take it Easy” to Stream Exclusively on MassTV

30-minute musical film is Hollywood directorial debut for Suja Raghuram Manoj

A Musical Film entitled “Take it Easy,” marks the Hollywood directorial debut of Suja Raghuram Manoj, that will stream exclusively on the Mass TV app starting on the 10th of September. The film features a special song composed by Sam CS and sung by Benny Dayal and Sana Manoj and it was inspired by a real-life incident where childhood friendship can last a lifetime. Mass TV is a Live and video-on-demand platform that provides high-quality and exclusive entertainment free to its viewers.

“Creating this film was a creative adventure,” explained Suja Raghuram Manoj. “I came to the US after my marriage and worked with Hollywood directors Ben Judy Levine, Bayou Bennett and Daniel Lair. Superstar Rajinikanth also congratulated me on the film, when he came to the US a few months ago.”

The film tells the story of three teenagers. Having been raised in three different households, the teens become the closest of friends. As they travel through life, they come together with the motto, “Take it Easy.” Trishul R Manoj, Sana Manoj and Nikhil Mahesh play the lead roles in the film.

Suja Manoj is the daughter of famous choreographers Raghuram and Girija Raghuram. She trained in dance and director with her father, who has acted in various Indian language films. Suja has also worked with Kamal Haasan, Prabhu Deva, Kala Master, Brinda Master, and various other famous directors. Trishul R Manoj and Sana Manoj are Raghuram's grandchildren. By entering the film industry, K Subramaniam's great-grandchildren are pursuing his famous legacy.

At the age of 5, Suja started to become a stage dancer, where she completed more than 500 dance performance all around the world. She opened her dance studio in Cincinnati, Ohio with approximately 300 students. Suja Manoj also worked on 2 television dramas with around 350 episodes as an actress for about 5 years, along with a couple of feature films. For the past 5 years, Suja has been successfully running RAA in Los Angeles, California.

Viewers for “Take it Easy” will be targeted with a worldwide audience via The Mass TV app which is available from Google Play-store and the Apple App-store.

To learn more, visit https://www.masstv.app

