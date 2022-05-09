Takeda Malaysia receives coveted HR accolades by creating an exceptional people experience

Key points:

Takeda Malaysia receives Great Place to Work® award for the first time and Top Employer certification for the sixth consecutive year.

A significant majority of employees surveyed in Malaysia in 2021 Great Place to Work® Trust Index stated that Takeda is a great workplace.

The Great Place to Work® and Top Employer certification underscores Takeda's commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive culture and excellent people experience.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeda Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (hereinafter "Takeda Malaysia") has been recognised as a Great Place to Work® in 2022/2023, and certified as Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute® for the sixth year in a row. These accolades are testament to Takeda's commitment to creating an empowering workplace that provides an exceptional people experience in a diverse and inclusive organisation. Additionally, these recognitions reinforce Takeda's dedication to its deeply embedded Takeda-ism values, which are brought to life by its decision-making framework in the order of Patient-Trust-Reputation-Business.

As of March 2022, Takeda Malaysia has a total of 85 employees and the retention rate is at an all-time high of 90%. Takeda Malaysia continuously invests in strengthening their talent pool. There are various talent programmes that help nurture and accelerate internal talents' career progression such as executive coaching, mentoring, stretch assignments, and future leadership workshops. The organisation sees 15% lateral and vertical movements annually.

Igor Gomes, Cluster Head of Takeda VMAPS (Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore) said, "Takeda places great emphasis on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) in our People Agenda to create a sustainable organisation for the long term. This remained true even in the unprecedented times brought on by the pandemic. By intensifying omnichannel engagements, we ensured our people were taken care of at all times and there were regular touchpoints such as monthly virtual coffee sessions, townhalls, and frequent written communications to continuously support the employees as they worked tirelessly from home and on the field to safeguard patient access to our life-saving treatments."

He continued, "The new ways of working also allowed us to amplify ways of empowering our employees to be more involved in Takeda's decision-making process. For example, our current hybrid work arrangement is the result of a focus group championing the DE&I programme in Takeda Malaysia."

Timothy Seet, an Area Sales Manager who has been with Takeda Malaysia for over 10 years said, "Takeda is the epitome of a flat organisation. Employees' feedback, suggestions, and ideas are highly valued, and in a truly democratic fashion, the organisation carries out surveys to gather on-ground feedback before executing any plans that involve us." "I'm grateful for the support that the company has given us during the pandemic including providing subsidies for the purchase of remote working equipment and utility expenses," he continued.

With the company for 9 years as a Senior Training and Customer Experience Manager, Justyn So, said, "What I love most about working at Takeda Malaysia is the trust that the leadership team has extended to us, and it is evident in the new hybrid working model. Our working hours are flexible and instead of enforcing an 8-hour workday, Takeda focuses on the quality of our deliverables. Our hard work is also acknowledged and rewarded through 'WeCelebrate', an internal digital rewards platform, and Takeda's Annual Excellence Awards." He added, "It is not all work in Takeda. Even in a remote working environment, the company does its best to organise monthly activities that help employees stay connected. We have portfolio awareness programmes, CSR activities, wellness programmes, and cultural celebrations, to name a few."

Peony Wong, Head of HR for VMAPS cluster in Takeda, said, "I am excited to add this new award to our list of accolades that include 'Brand Laureate Prominent Brand Awards' and 'Employer of Choice'. Built on the embedded values of Takeda-ism, we have been excelling in several areas including leadership, sustainability, and talent development and engagement, among others. As our people are the cornerstone of our success, we are extremely proud to be recognised for our continuous efforts in making Takeda Malaysia a Great Place to Work." "On behalf of the senior leadership team, I would like to convey my utmost gratitude to our employees for their dedication to patients and Takeda. We would not have received this recognition if it were not for you," she added.

Apart from Takeda Malaysia, Takeda Singapore and Takeda Vietnam also received the Great Place to Work® 2022/2023 certification.

