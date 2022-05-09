Takeda Singapore receives coveted HR accolades by creating an exceptional people experience

Key points:

Takeda Singapore receives Great Place to Work® award for the first time and Top Employer certification for the sixth consecutive year.

A significant majority of employees surveyed in Singapore in 2021 Great Place to Work® Trust Index stated that Takeda is a great workplace.

The Great Place to Work® and Top Employer certification underscores Takeda's commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive culture and excellent people experience.

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter "Takeda Singapore") has been recognised as a Great Place to Work® in 2022/2023, and certified as Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute® for the sixth year in a row. These accolades are testament to Takeda's commitment to creating an empowering workplace that provides an exceptional people experience in a diverse and inclusive organisation. Additionally, these recognitions reinforce Takeda's dedication to its deeply embedded Takeda-ism values, which are brought to life by its decision-making framework in the order of Patient-Trust-Reputation-Business.

As of March 2022, Takeda Singapore has a total of 26 employees and the retention rate is at an all-time high of 80%. Takeda Singapore continuously invests in strengthening their talent pool. There are various talent programmes that help nurture and accelerate internal talents' career progression such as executive coaching, mentoring, stretch assignments, and future leadership workshops. The organisation sees 20% lateral and vertical movement annually.

Igor Gomes, Cluster Head of Takeda, VMAPS (Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore), said, "Takeda places great emphasis on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) in our People Agenda to create a sustainable organisation for the long term. This remained true even in the unprecedented times brought on by the pandemic. By intensifying omnichannel engagements, we ensured our people were taken care of at all times and there were regular touchpoints such as monthly virtual coffee sessions, townhalls, and frequent written communications to continuously support the employees as they worked tirelessly from home and on the field to safeguard patient access to our life-saving treatments."

He continued, "The new ways of working also allowed us to amplify ways of empowering our employees to be more involved in Takeda's decision-making process. For example, our current hybrid work arrangement is the result of a focus group championing the DE&I programme in Takeda Singapore."

Vanitha Thiruvengadam, a Key Account Manager who has been with Takeda Singapore for more than 4 years said, "The disruption caused by the pandemic and circuit breakers proved how strongly supported we are in the company and highlighted Takeda's swift action in ensuring we can continue working efficiently and effectively while keeping safe from the virus. As we transitioned from office-to-home, Takeda Singapore's senior leaders ensured that we received adequate support and allowed us time to adapt to new ways of working and juggling interruptions that may also have arisen at home." She added, "The company also implemented flexible working hours and personally, that makes me feel that I am empowered to manage my own time and trusted to deliver my best without the rigidity of needing to clock-in 8 hours a day."

With the company for 9 years as a Specialty Franchise Manager, Grace Khoo, said, "Takeda Singapore truly rose to the challenge when the COVID-19 outbreak hit. The company had not fallen short on any of their promises to the employees and continued to invest heavily in our professional growth and development." "A caring company, our physical and mental wellbeing have been a priority and the company strives to keep us engaged with one another and connected with our cross-border colleagues through frequent activities and team building exercises. Additionally, even in a remote setting, the senior leaders continue to have an 'open door' policy whereby they welcome any ideas, feedback, or concerns from employees," she continued.

Peony Wong, Head of HR for VMAPS cluster in Takeda, said, "Built on the embedded values of Takeda-ism, we have been excelling in several areas including leadership, sustainability, and talent development and engagement, among others. As our people are the cornerstone of our success, we are extremely proud to be recognised for our continuous efforts in making Takeda Singapore a great place to work." "On behalf of the senior leadership team, I would like to convey my utmost gratitude to our employees for their dedication to patients and Takeda. We would not have received this recognition if it were not for you," she added.

Apart from Takeda Singapore, Takeda Malaysia and Takeda Vietnam also received the Great Place to Work® 2022/2023 certification.

