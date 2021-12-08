aT, Taking an Active Role in the Promotion of K-FOOD with Global Hallyu Stars

Promotions with Hallyu stars who eagerly took part in promoting Korean agrifood along with locally recognized stars and Korean and foreign influencers

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) has continued its export expansion marketing campaign using Hallyu stars. The campaign, since last year, has been supporting agrifood companies that are facing struggles due to the pandemic.

The campaign aims to support Korean SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) with excellent quality agrifoods who may not be adept in marketing their products overseas. The campaign, with the goal of increasing brand and product awareness in a target export country and maximizing promotional effects matches a star desired by the company to the company's export product and creates various contents with the star.

Korean agrifood companies are facing various struggles overseas due to low brand awareness amongst international consumers. In addition, in line with the post-pandemic era, online marketing support is a must-have. In such situation, the aT marketing campaign is a great help to the agrifood companies.

In 2021, global stars Yeo Jeong Cho, Yong-hwa Jung, Sejeong Kim, Ji-Hyun Han, and Seo-Won Lim partook in the campaign. Additionally, stars local to the export country in various fields partook in the campaign such as popular Hollywood actor Alex Landi, soccer star Do Duy Manh, Chef Chris Cho, and Matt Sinclair. The stars led effective results for the local consumer community.

A representative from the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) has noted that the campaign meets its 5th year in 2021 and hopes that the campaign will continue to promote the excellence of K-Food and Korean agrifood SMEs' products overseas, and that the campaign will assist in laying a foothold for growth for the SMEs.