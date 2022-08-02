TalariaX Rebrands As SendQuick Pte Ltd To Strengthen Presence In Messaging Notification Arena





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 August 2022 - SendQuick Pte Ltd is pleased to announce that they have officially rebranded from TalariaX Pte Ltd, with effect from 1 July 2022. TalariaX Pte Ltd will continue to operate as their corporate holding company.Since its inception, TalariaX has been known and respected for the depth of their experience in enterprise messaging solutions . It is for this reason that they have decided to rebrand as "SendQuick", and realign with their renewed value proposition and vision.This change in name unifies the company and their products under one brand, as well as its dedication to continuing to expand and enhance SendQuick's range of products and services within the region. Clients can still expect the same quality of service from the brand, and any existing solutions will continue to operate as per usual.With SendQuick's messaging solutions , businesses can streamline their business processes, increase productivity levels and unlock their fullest potential for growth. Some of the solutions offered by the company include IT Alerts and Notifications, Security and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Business Process Automation and Enterprise Messaging Broadcast.All of these SendQuick Solutions are designed to protect the privacy and security of corporate data while minimising inconvenience during unanticipated system outages brought on by cyberattacks. Apart from these, the brand also offers a selection of products such as SendQuick Assure, SendQuick Cloud, SendQuick Alert and many more, that are user-friendly and easy to implement.SendQuick has been providing a range of future-proof enterprise mobility solutions since its establishment in 2001. The company has since worked with over 1500 corporations across various industries such as healthcare, finance, retail, education and more.With its rebrand, SendQuick strives to continue to provide impeccable enterprise mobility management services and work closely with all its clients to transform its digital communication systems. For more information, please visit https://www.sendquick.com/ Hashtag: #SendQuick