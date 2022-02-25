A Tale of Togetherness: Kimpton launches new Digital Guestbook to connect through stories

Travellers can contribute to the Guestbook to win one of four 10-night 'Ultimate Kimpton Experiences'

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, when human connections matter more than ever, IHG Hotels & Resorts' boutique luxury brand, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants launches the Kimpton Digital Guestbook in Australia, South East Asia and Korea – breathing new life into the art of storytelling. The platform sparks creative expression through visuals and video, inviting travellers to share and exchange stories bound together by the love of connection. For a limited time, travellers can also win one of four 'Ultimate Kimpton Experiences' to reconnect with an unforgettable 10-night stays.



The Kimpton legacy is built on the ethos of delivering heartfelt human connections, believing that these connections make people's lives better and that commonalities and connections exist between all people. And while international travel may be on hold for some, others are returning to travel, or getting ready to pick up their suitcases and seek out new destinations. The Digital Guestbook encapsulates this community of stories and allows people to uncover what cherished moments look like, what connections means to one another now, or simply a promise for the future ahead.

The collection launches with stories from guest Creators – a selection of artists and explorers – from Sydney to South Korea. With colourful tales of togetherness from across the globe, the Kimpton Digital Guestbook include stories from Singapore's DJ and producer, MYRNE and experimental illustrator, Andre Wee; Australia's entrepreneur, Alyce Tran fashion and lifestyle influencer, Jasmin Howell photographer, Jarrad Seng and model and presenter, Christian Wilkins, and South Korea's artist Novo and fashion illustrator, Jaesuk Kim.

To celebrate brand new Kimpton hotels around the world and create new human connection stories, the brand is giving away 'Ultimate Kimpton Experiences' to four lucky winners: an unforgettable 10-night adventure at participating Kimpton hotels in Sydney, Bali, Bangkok, Koh Samui or Paris, including a tailored itinerary and all the signature Kimpton perks. From now to 13 March 2022, participants are invited to share their most cherished heartfelt human connection moment on Instagram with the hashtag #KimptonStories. Find out more here.

Exciting new Kimpton hotels – from dreamy resorts to heritage icons



Since the brand was created by Bill Kimpton in San Francisco in 1981, Kimpton has created a culture that stripped the barrier between guest and staff, creating a personable, thoughtful and sociable vibe well-loved by guests. Today, Kimpton's unique brand of service and style can be found in over 75 hotels across the world.

In 2020, the first Kimpton hotel opened in South East Asia with the edgy Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok in Thailand's creative district of Langsuan. 2022 continues to be a year of exciting growth for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, with seven properties set to open in new city and resort locations – starting in January with Kimpton Kitalay Samui as Thailand's first Kimpton resort, complete with its breezy beachside appeal inspired by the Samui way of life, and February marked the Australian debut of the brand with Kimpton Margot Sydney: a magnificent heritage-listed Art Deco hotel offering guests a treasure-trove of history, art, pop-up events and even an underground cellar. Looking ahead, the all-villa boutique luxury resort, Kimpton Naranta Bali will open as the perfect gateway to the Island of the Gods with an unforgettable take on barefoot luxury.

View and contribute to the Kimpton Digital Guestbook here, or book a stay at one of Kimpton new hotels and resorts here.