Talent Hackers - Tech Recruiter Connecting Nigeria's Workforce with Western Enterprises

Talent Hackers, a premier US-based tech staffing agency, bridges Nigerian talent with Western companies, offering exceptional IT and operational roles. Leveraging Nigeria's rich talent pool, they ensure seamless integration for global success.

—

Talent Hackers - Established employer of record in Nigeria

Talent Hackers, a distinguished US-based tech staffing agency, excels in forging essential connections between the vibrant, skilled workforce of Nigeria and Western companies in need of tech talent. This initiative stems from an in-depth understanding of both the local and global IT staffing needs, highlighting the agency's role as an innovative IT recruiter in today’s technology-driven marketplace.

Sourcing Exceptional Technology Talent

In an age where digital transformation is paramount, the demand for proficient technology talent continues to surge. Talent Hackers, recognized among top innovative IT staffing companies, specializes in identifying and nurturing Nigerian talent for roles such as Shopify Developers, Java/Python Developers, and Front-end/Back-end Web Developers. This focus ensures that businesses can drive innovation and secure a competitive edge through high-caliber expertise and creative tech staffing solutions.

Operational Talent: The Key to Enhanced Efficiency

Operational roles are crucial for the seamless functioning of businesses. As an avant-garde IT staffing agency, Talent Hackers is instrumental in linking Nigerian professionals to opportunities in fields like Data Science, AR/AP Specialization, Sales & Business Development, Accounting, and Customer Service. These roles are vital for maintaining operational efficiency, achieving strategic goals, and upholding high standards of organizational integrity.

Nigeria: A Rich Source of Global Talent

Nigeria's potential as a hub for talented professionals is unmatched, with a population of over 225 million and more than 1.7 million graduates from higher education annually. The widespread use of English in Nigeria ensures smooth communication and integration with US and EU companies. Major corporations, including Apple, Google, and IBM, have already tapped into Nigeria's talent pool, investing in the country’s future as a source of innovation and skill.

In a landmark investment, in 2017 IBM has committed $70 million to Nigeria, underscoring the immense potential of the Nigerian workforce and the country's burgeoning tech ecosystem. This substantial investment is aimed at creating jobs, showcasing IBM's confidence in Nigeria as a vital hub for talent and innovation. Such initiatives not only highlight Nigeria's significance on the global stage but also reinforce the country's role in shaping the future of technology and business.

Talent Hackers views this as a testament to the opportunities that lie in harnessing the talent and ambition of Nigeria's youth, further motivating our mission to connect these talented individuals with meaningful careers in the Western world.

Talent Hackers: Boots on the ground recruiters

With more than 15 years of experience in the recruiting industry and over 300 successful candidate placements, Talent Hackers stands out as a strategic partner for companies seeking IT staffing to enhance their workforce with Nigerian talent. Our robust presence in Nigeria, combined with direct relationships and on-the-ground recruiting expertise, positions us uniquely among IT staffing agencies and IT recruiters. Co-Founder Razak Malas of Talent Hackers said, “I’ve hired hundreds of people from several countries, but the talent in Nigeria continues to surprise me. We are on a mission to showcase the exceptional talent in Nigeria to the rest of the world.” As an established employer of record in the region, Talent Hackers offers a streamlined and reliable pathway for businesses looking to integrate Nigerian professionals into their teams.

Talent Hackers invites businesses to discover the wealth of opportunities available through Nigeria's talented workforce. Our commitment to excellence in IT staffing and operational roles supports our partners’ objectives for growth, innovation, and operational success.

About Talent Hackers

As a leading IT staffing agency, Talent Hackers is dedicated to connecting Africa's dynamic workforce with Western businesses. Our services, covering both technology and operational roles, aim to foster global business success while offering life-changing career opportunities to Nigerian professionals.

For more information or to explore our services, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Contact Info:

Name: Raz Malas

Email: Send Email

Organization: Talent Hackers

Website: https://trytalenthackers.com/



Release ID: 89125145

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.