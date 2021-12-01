Talentbank reveals 113 Malaysia’s Most Preferred Employers to Work for In 2022

Established in 2018, the Graduates’ Choice Award is Malaysia's Most Authoritative Graduate Employer Branding Award, 100% Voted for by University Undergraduates.

—

Graduates’ Choice Award (GCA) - Malaysia’s most authoritative graduate employer branding award has announced the nation’s Most Preferred Graduate Employers to Work for in 2022. Employers are given recognition for their dedication and efforts in enhancing their employer branding in public and private universities across Malaysia.

GCA 2022 saw over 23,000 Malaysian undergraduates nationwide voting. This represents the largest consensus of young Malaysian voices, capturing their future employment preferences and attributes from a variety of aspects - including the most preferred employer.

Commenting on the findings, Ben Ho, founder of Talentbank - organizers of GCA said, “For the fourth year running, through the Graduates' Choice Award, Malaysian university students have made their voices heard. The results of the GCA 2022 are set to be a vital guide and tool for the millions of Malaysian fresh graduates as they venture out into the workforce in search of their ideal job.”

GCA 2022 recognized 113 organizations across 48 categories, including Accounting and Professional Services, Automotive, E-Commerce, Electronics, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Government-linked Companies, Pharmaceutical, and many others. Some of the new categories introduced in GCA 2022 include Advertising, Analytics, Broadcasting, Construction, Convenience Store, Facilities Management, Fintech, Investment Banking, Luxury Retail, Print Technology, Social Media, and Travel Booking App.

Launched in 2018, GCA has cumulatively reached out to over 85,000 graduates and recognized more than 200 large organizations. 100% of the results were determined by the votes of university students nationwide. GCA has been vital in providing actionable intelligence for the nation’s leading campus recruiters. GCA has also proven to be important in guiding young graduates to make better employment decisions.

GCA is organized by Talentbank (Malaysia), an award-winning career discovery ecosystem focused on producing career-ready candidates and helping them with better careers, by connecting them with industry leaders that welcome prime talent. Talentbank is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

For more information on Graduates' Choice Award, visit: www.graduatechoiceaward.com. For additional information on Talentbank visit: www.talentbankgroup.com or www.jobsbank.com.my

