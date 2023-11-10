Tam Luxury Officially Introduces the SPLENDID Diamond Bracelet - LT342, from the "Own the Sparkling Galaxy" Collection of 2023

Tam Luxury, a brand specializing in providing natural diamond and gemstone jewelry, has recently launched the diamond-full-studded bracelet - SPLENDID, product code LT342. The design showcases a minimalist and elegant style catering to diverse customers.

—

The SPLENDID LT342 is part of the "Own the Sparkling Galaxy" S2023 collection by Tam Luxury. Crafted with precision, the bracelet features hundreds of round brilliant diamonds ranging in diameter from 1.8mm to 2mm, along with an Emerald, a natural diamond measuring 3.0x4.0mm. All diamonds meet VVS+, Very Very Slightly Included, a quality standard recognized worldwide, where flaws are virtually invisible to the naked eye and can only be seen through a 10x microscope. The bracelet frame is luxuriously crafted from 18K gold, boasting a true gold content of 75%.

With over 57 facets for each diamond, the SPLENDID LT342 creates an excellent and uniform light reflection. The design of SPLENDID LT342 is minimalist yet sophisticated, aiming to serve a wide range of customers. The bracelet is suitable for both women and men of all ages and styles, emphasizing Tam Luxury's strong commitment to providing diverse and comprehensive service to all customers.

The SPLENDID LT342 comes with quality certification from GIA, accompanied upon product delivery. The bracelet is warranted for any diamonds with a diameter of lower than 3mm being separated or smaller and is eligible for lifelong maintenance and cleaning, ensuring peace of mind for customers.

For more details about Tam Luxury's SPLENDID LT342, visit: https://tamluxury.vn

About Tam Luxury

Tam Luxury is a brand providing natural diamond & gemstone jewelry products. Their jewelry collection includes rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and accessories, served for men, women and couples, divided into neutral and couple's jewelry with various designs.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tamluxury.com0932929999

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tamluxury.vn/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tamluxury





About Us: /Tam Luxury/

Contact Info:

Name: Tam Luxury

Email: Send Email

Organization: TAM LUXURY - DIAMOND & JEWELRY - NATURAL DIAMONDS

Address: 714 - 716 Tran Hung Dao Street, Ward 2, District 5 Ho Chi Minh City

Phone: (+84) 932 92 9999

Website: https://tamluxury.vn/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/9kChrmgd9hE

Release ID: 89112923

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.