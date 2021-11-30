Tamer Law Corp, The Standout Law Firm That Takes LandLord Rights Seriously

This law corporation courageously fought for landlord equity during the pandemic and continues to fight for justice

Known for old-fashioned customer service using state of the art technology, Tamer Law Corp gives unparalleled service to their clients while charging the most affordable price in the eviction industry. This law corporation was founded in 2008 by attorney Steven Tamer representing both Real Estate, Landlord and Tenants in eviction litigation.

Specializing in legal issues surrounding the rights of landlords and tenants, the team at Tamer Law Corp utilizes their knowledge and experience to assist landlords with managing their rental property and tenant displacement. With a compelling passion for doing what is right, Steven Tamer dominates the eviction industry and effectively handles the challenges of tenant and landlord law.

There is an ongoing contention concerning landlords and proper pay for their services. Land Lords have helped more people shelter in place compared to most groups during the Covid 19 pandemic. However, the government does not believe they should be paid for their services. During the pandemic, the government forbade landlords from starting an eviction if their tenants did not pay rent during this time.

When asked about his thoughts concerning the pandemic and the action plan of the government, attorney Steven Tamer had this to say, “How can the government stop landlords from collecting rent, yet not pay the landlords for their services? Does the government believe that tenants should be allowed to remain in their homes rent-free? Landlords are not responsible for the common good. The government is responsible for the common good.”

Due to the inconsistency of government implementation during the pandemic, landlords across the United States were left with little to no income. There are established policies concerning those who make little to no money or experience loss of wages such as food stamps, Medicaid, Section 8, and more. Mr. Tamer recognized how waiving rent for months at a time has tremendously affected landowners. Moved with compassion, the attorneys at Tamer Law Corp execute legal counsel and representation without showing partiality.

Attorney Steven Tamer believes the government should use their voucher system to see that all the landlords get paid for the major contribution that they made to allow people to shelter in place during the Covid 19 pandemic, and rightfully so. The results of no pay for landlords are astonishing but Tamer Law Corp continues to assist landlords during this challenging time. This law corporation allows clients to start an eviction, ask a question, or submit information 24 hours a day. This standard sets them apart from other law firms in the eviction industry.

