Tamino Minerals, Inc. Announces Progress on Arbitration Case

Tamino is pleased to announce that it has finally serviced notice on Mr. Dale Edward Barlage regarding an important Arbitration Case that it has presented with the International Chamber of Commerce (the “ICC”)

"Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO, is pleased to announce that it has finally serviced notice on Mr. Dale Edward Barlage regarding an important Arbitration Case that it has presented with the International Chamber of Commerce (the “ICC”)

ICC works with the international private sector and governments to set priority areas where World Trade Organization (“WTO”) members can feasibly achieve results that will have a measurable impact on trade-led growth and development.

The World Trade Agenda also tracks the changing nature of trade, which in turn shifts potential priority areas for WTO members. Global value chains, for example, have become a dominant feature of today’s integrated economy as international production is increasingly driven by technological progress and access to resources and markets.

The ICC has played an essential role by providing individuals, businesses, and governments alike with a variety of customizable services for every stage of their dispute. The Company has 3 mining projects and this particular matter only involves one of them.

Tamino Minerals, Inc. has met all of the requirements to have the “Stop Sign” removed from its OTC Markets Profile, we will soon become Pink Current Information.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing state of Sonora.



