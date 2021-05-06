Tampa FL Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy Licensed Hypnosis Training

The Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy, a leading hypnotherapy training provider available on 800-551-9247, have announced new learning services including online certified hypnotherapy training.

The school helps individuals seeking a life or career change to learn valuable, comprehensive hypnotherapy skills, and puts a strong emphasis on personal and global healing and enlightenment.

Hypnotherapy is a type of complementary therapy that uses an altered state of consciousness to treat conditions or change habits. Using hypnosis techniques, a hypnotherapist induces a state of waking awareness in their clients in order to relax and focus them, so they will respond more readily to suggestions.

Founded in Tampa, Florida in 2007, The Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy was the first hypnotherapy school to be licensed by the Department of Education’s Commission for Independent Education. Providing extensive training in hypnotherapy, clinical hypnotherapy and transpersonal hypnotherapy, the school has both in person and online class options.

The Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy offers up to 500 hours of core training, along with a further 500+ hours of continuing education if students choose to pursue this. However, their Introduction to Hypnosis course begins with just 20 hours of online only training designed to provide an initial foundation of learning for those who wish to learn the basic theories of hypnotherapy.

Further courses ranging from 100 to 300 hours of study are hybrids of in-person and online learning, and include a Hypnotherapist, Clinical and Transpersonal Hypnotherapist certifications. For qualifying candidates, financial assistance is also available.

With this latest service announcement, The Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy continues to invest in and commit to a holistic program of training for hypnotherapist students both in Tampa, Florida and across the U.S, thanks to its online learning programs.

A spokesperson for the company said: “If you want to become a hypnotherapist, with State-Licensed Diplomas, but need to fit in training around work and family commitments, then our e-learning program is perfect. A combination of distance learning, one-to-one mentoring and practical, hands-on experience provides an exceptionally comprehensive hypnosis training.”

