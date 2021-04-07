Tampa FL Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy Online Training Certification

The Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy launched training programs in Hypnotherapy and Clinical Hypnotherapy. The programs are available online and in-house in Tampa and Orlando, FL.

The Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy, established in 2007, offers Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy training. Both online and in-house learning in Tampa, Miami and Orlando, FL, are available.

More information can be found at https://www.instituteofhypnotherapy.com

The newly announced training offers opportunities for careers in the field of hypnotherapy and helps people find true purpose and meaning in their lives.

Hypnotherapy can be used to treat a wide range of issues, including anxious feelings, fears, trouble sleeping, depressed feelings, and bad habits, such as smoking and overeating. It can help improve communication and overcome relationship problems. Hypnosis can also be used in coordination with other health care professionals in the fields of medicine, chiropractic, dentistry, and child birthing.

The Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy offers over 500 hours of extensive State-Licensed career training in Hypnotherapy, Clinical Hypnotherapy, and Transpersonal Hypnotherapy with both in-person and online training options. In-person training is available in Tampa, Miami and Orlando.

Students learn about rapport building, trance induction and termination, styles of hypnosis, delivery of suggestions and affirmations to the subconscious mind, self-hypnosis and meditation, regression methods, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and other practices and protocols.

Students who wish to become IAIH Certified Hypnotherapists and to receive State-Licensed diplomas must successfully complete three sections of the program – 100 hours of Fundamentals of Hypnotism, 100 hours of Advanced Hypnotism, and 100 hours of Hypnotherapist. Completion of an additional 100 hours of the Clinical Hypnotherapist section or the Transpersonal Hypnotherapist section allows students to become an IAIH Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist or Transpersonal Therapist, respectively.

The Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy was founded in 2007 and was the first Hypnotherapy School to be licensed by the Department of Education’s Commission for Independent Education. The Institute also has a Hypnotherapy Clinic which offers online sessions. Successful graduates can become Clinic Practitioners in the Institute’s Clinic.

“Education at the Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy far exceeds expectations of training in this field of healthcare,” said a satisfied client. “The focus of in-depth instruction of the most modern and powerful methods available to assist people to reach their goals and resolve inner conflicts was attained.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.instituteofhypnotherapy.com or call 800-551-9247 to request enrollment.

