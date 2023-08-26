Tampa, Florida Chosen As A Host For Star-Studded Event For Small Business Owners

Penny Garbus owner and founder of Soaring Eagle Data Solutions, an IT services company serving businesses in Tampa Florida, is officially a host of Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th

This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, AI expert and top technology leader Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

Topics covered include Artificial Intelligence in Business, Security, Ransomware, IT Scalability, Business Leadership, Data Management, and SO MUCH MORE.



The event is designed to help small businesses up to medium enterprises equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“It’s nearly impossible for businesses to stay up-to-date on emerging trends in technology. It’s been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on “work-from-anywhere” models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it’s more important than ever to know what’s happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that’s what we want to bring to Tampa Bay businesses.” Said Penny Garbus, President of Soaring Eagle Data Solutions.

This international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Tech Day, go to

https://www.sedatasolutions.io/tech-day-2023/

and let them know you'd like information on the FREE event on November 16th.

Penny Garbus is the President and Founder of Soaring Eagle Data Solutions. She has over 30 years of experience in Technology and specializes in helping companies to Secure, Govern, Tune, and Use their data. Soaring Eagle Data Solutions is a WBENC certified woman owned business. As President of SEDS Penny helps clients ranging from start ups to fortune 100 companies manage their data. She specializes in creating support strategies for clients’ database environments, building database monitoring software, and managing remote database projects. Penny is the co-author of the book Mining New Gold—Managing Your Business Data: Data Management for Business Owners. When she’s not solving database management issues for clients, Penny enjoys downhill skiing, the great outdoors, boating, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

About Us: Soaring Eagle Data Solutions helps IT Leaders Secure, Govern, Tune, and Visualize their data.

