Tampa General Hospital announces strategic partnership with Philips to innovate and improve patient experience

The seven-year agreement between the two organizations will upgrade technology throughout the hospital and improve efficiency

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Tampa, Florida, U.S. – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced they are creating a long-term strategic partnership designed to keep Tampa General Hospital at the forefront of technological innovation.

Tampa General, one of the largest hospitals in the U.S., will have early and ongoing access to the latest Philips innovations during the seven-year arrangement. This will allow the hospital to continue delivering world-class care while lowering costs.

“We are humbled by the heroic work the TGH team is doing during the pandemic and their dedication to constantly improving care across the board, even in these difficult times,” said Vitor Rocha, Chief Philips North America, member of the Executive Committee Royal Philips. “The relationship between TGH and Philips builds on a shared drive for innovation in healthcare – to deliver on the Quadruple Aim, break down the barriers between hospital and home and improve people’s lives. For us, the partnership is more than transactional. It means taking the time to truly understand their patients’ needs and suggest solutions that can address their workflow and service line needs today, while planning for tomorrow.”

Under the terms of this strategic partnership, Philips will provide the hospital with millions of dollars’ worth of new solutions such as new software packages, healthcare informatics, unique workflow solutions and high-level consulting.

As a result, Tampa General will replace all bedside patient and vital sign monitors throughout the 1,006-bed hospital and upgrade key imaging equipment in the catheterization laboratories and interventional radiology rooms.

Philips also plans to deliver a standardized platform, providing doctors and clinicians with a better overall view of the patient to help make the best decisions when it comes to diagnosis and providing world-class care.

“This partnership allows us to stay on the leading edge of technology for many years to come, in a cost-effective way,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris. “Philips not only provides new solutions, but also serves as a valuable partner by helping us improve our workflows and optimization. Tampa General’s vision is to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America, and long-term commitments like this one will help us achieve that vision.”

The transformational partnership shows Tampa General is investing in long-term innovation. Together, Philips and Tampa General have already invested more than 1,000 hours on technology replacement planning and performed over 400 clinical staff interviews to understand how to better improve the patient and staff experience.

Philips is also working on a technology replacement plan which includes implementing cloud-based technologies such as Philips PerformanceBridge. This technology gives users a view to all their diagnostic equipment and ensures that TGH gets the latest in medical innovation in a cost-effective, timely way.

A key benefit for Tampa General is that Philips solutions are built to integrate with the hospital’s existing technologies for a seamless experience for clinicians and patients.

